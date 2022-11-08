Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or the "Company"), today announced that Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit Live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. C-COM President and CEO, Dr. Leslie Klein will highlight the company's existing satellite communication products, its most recent sales and profitability as well as its latest phased array antenna technology under development. This new product will make it possible for the company to access a new and rapidly developing $17 billion market, which will make it possible to deliver mobile Internet connectivity in Ka-band for terrestrial, aero, marine and military markets using Low Earth Orbit satellites.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 11:00 AM ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SHSQBZW5Sqy2lSmUYizFIg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of family offices, institutional investors, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Company Contact:

Leslie Klein, President and CEO

investor@c-comsat.com

www.c-comsat.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143310