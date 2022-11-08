BearingPoint's proprietary resilience benchmarking tool reveals that 60% of 150 leading organizations create resilience by making their tech function agile to be future focused and deal with crises.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint recently conducted a piece of research which showed leading organizations build resilience through delivering agile technology by cutting-edge Enterprise Architecture (EA). They work across five dimensions to build a bridge to enable their business activities and add real value.

Anticipate future business needs and technology Rebalance your focus across the value chain Develop core Enterprise Architecture competencies Invest in technology, people, and the digital workplace Collaborate with stakeholders

BearingPoint analyzed over 5,000 projects to rank 150 leading organizations by their resilience attributes. They have then created a benchmarking tool that enables organizations to assess their resilience.

This research shows 60% of organizations considered their technology to be fully resilient. When asked about the benefits of using agile methods within their technology functions, 82% of respondents saw increased flexibility within their organization as a result, 72% reported improved collaboration, and further 72% highlighted an increased speed to market.

However, although the study demonstrates that organizations who implement agile methods into their technology function are more resilient, the study also concludes that even these organizations cannot afford to be complacent.

Resilient organizations focus on ensuring IT and businesses units collaborate to increase the effectiveness of current technologies and support investment in value-adding technology. They understand that successful agile transformations unleash the true potential of their technology.

Stefan Pechardscheck, Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint "We are in the midst of a revolution in business models and technology and the two cannot be separated. What can you do to use technology to drive business success and ensure resilience? The answer lies in organizing technology, especially your Enterprise Architecture function, in an agile way to deliver the five key activities of a resilient organization."

The study showed leading organizations take five actions to build resilience through technology and add real value

1. They anticipate future business needs and technology

Resilient organizations update their IT strategy regularly to take account of new technology, respond to business opportunities and stay resilient. They ensure the optimum relationship between business models and technology.

2. They rebalance their value chain

Resilient organizations define and maintain a business resilience framework underpinned by their EA function and technology. They work across the entire value chain, including strategy, digital and organization.

3. They develop core Enterprise Architecture competencies

Resilient organizations build a strong EA function, by getting the right talent, tools and governance to define and oversee their business resilience framework, connecting business objectives, initiatives, and teams across the organization.

4. They invest in technology, people, and the digital workplace

Resilient organizations drive adaptability throughout their organization, supported by technology and fostering a culture of collaborative working, with people empowered and governance agile.

5. They collaborate fully with stakeholders

Resilient organizations identify and respond to key business questions and innovate for resilience. They employ virtual teamworking, share knowledge, communicate clearly, and engage partners and customers on innovation projects.

