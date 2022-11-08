Canada's new 30% tax credits for clean technology are designed to level the playing field with the United States and spur the adoption of green technologies.From pv magazine USA The Canadian government's recently released 2022 Fall Economic Statement introduces investment tax credits (ITC) for clean technologies and clean hydrogen that will help to spur the transition to net-zero energy and make the nation more competitive with the United States. "Following the adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, the need for a competitive clan technology tax credit in Canada is more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...