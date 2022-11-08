Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
WKN: A14RM2 ISIN: US7021491052 Ticker-Symbol: 5PY 
08.11.2022 | 12:58
Party City Holdco Inc.: Party City Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook

Total Net Sales of $502.2 million down 1.6% versus last year; Comparable Sales decreased 3.2% versus prior year and increased 11.2% versus 2019

October Retail sales of $390.5 million; Comparable Sales approximately flat versus 2021

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Party City Holdco Inc. (the "Company" or "PRTY"; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered third quarter results that were broadly in line with our expectations against a macro backdrop that has our core customer facing significant inflationary pressures. Despite the transitory cost headwinds that continue to pressure our bottom line, our transformation work is driving improved results versus the pre-pandemic period as we make progress against our product, inventory management, supply chain, and IT systems and infrastructure initiatives."

Mr. Weston added, "While our overall enterprise-wide Halloween sales results were up year over year, they came in at the lower end of our expectations as macro pressures impacted customers' ability and willingness to increase spend on Halloween celebrations. Looking ahead, we anticipate the current macro backdrop to persist and are taking action to best position the business in this environment and for the longer term. We will continue on the path of progressing our transformation strategy but will be addressing structural cost opportunities and increasing operating efficiencies given the challenging environment. We are focused on $30 million of savings, with work already underway to deliver this target in 2023, including a corporate workforce reduction of 19% through a combination of position eliminations and not backfilling a significant number of open positions. We regret the impact on our employees who are affected. Importantly, our execution of these initiatives is deliberate and thoughtful to ensure we make progress toward our profitability targets without compromising our long-term growth potential."

Third Quarter Summary:

  • Total net sales were $502.2 million, a decrease of 1.6% compared to the third quarter 2021 primarily driven by the cycling of strong sales performance from 2021, in addition to the continued impact of inflationary pressures on customer demand.
  • Total retail sales decreased 1.0% versus third quarter 2021 primarily driven by lower sales of core product in everyday categories and the lapping of strong prior year retail results as well as the impact on demand from the current inflationary environment; partially offset by solid performance in seasonal categories.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 761 as of September 30, 2022 compared to 754 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales decreased 3.2% in the 13 weeks ended October 1, 2022 versus the 13 weeks ended October 2, 2021, and increased 11.2% versus the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2019.
  • Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 3.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 principally due to a reduction in demand at Anagram, the company's balloon manufacturing division, as a result of a helium shortage at certain retailers.
  • Total gross profit margin decreased 440 basis points to 31.6% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin decreased approximately 420 basis points to 32.0% of net sales ("Adjusted total gross profit margin").a The decrease in both cases was primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, helium and labor.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $179.0 million or $15.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2021, or 35.6% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, expenses totaled $173.9 million*, or 34.6% of net sales ("Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses"), a 370-basis point increase versus prior-year period. The increase in both cases was due to higher store labor and technology costs. 
  • Interest expense was $26.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.9 million during the third quarter of 2021. The increase is driven by higher amounts of net debt outstanding and higher interest rates versus prior-year period.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $373.0 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, which includes the reversal of a $174 million tax benefit recorded in the 2nd quarter due to timing and a pre-tax Goodwill impairment charge of $133 million.
  • Adjusted net loss ("adjusted net income (loss)") was $157.2 million*, or an Adjusted net loss per diluted share ("Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share") of $1.39*, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.9 million*, or Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.02*, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million*, a decrease of $40 million versus $42.4 million* during the third quarter of 2021.
    * - Denotes non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Information" below and Appendix A for the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal October 2022 Update:
For fiscal October 2022 (for the Company's retail segment, fiscal October 2022 consisted of the five-week period ended November 5, 2022), the Company reported total revenue of $419.4 million, or 1.1% above the same period of last year. Total Retail revenue increased approximately 3.9%. Brand comparable sales were approximately flat, down -0.1%, driven by strength in Halloween sales, offset by a decline in core non-seasonal categories. During the month of October 2022, the Company operated 761 total Party City locations vs 754 in the prior year period, and 149 temporary Halloween City stores, compared to 90 in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the third quarter 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $121.5 million consisting of the following:

 Party City Credit
Group		  Anagram Holdings,
LLC		  PCHI Consolidated 
(in Thousands)September 30,
2022		 
Cash$27,834  $1,976  $29,810 
ABL Availability:        
Borrowing Base 562,111   14,427   576,538 
Less: Letters of Credit Outstanding 39,820      39,820 
Less: Borrowings under the ABL Facility 444,990      444,990 
Total ABL Availability 77,301   14,427   91,728 
Total Liquidity$105,135  $16,403  $121,538 

The weighted average interest rate for Borrowings under the ABL Facility was 4.76% at September 30, 2022.

The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company's debt instruments:

     Party City
Credit Group		  Anagram
Holdings, LLC		  PCHI
Consolidated		  
  September 30,
2022		  
(in Thousands) Principal
Amount		  Net Carrying
Amount		  Net Carrying
Amount		  Net Carrying
Amount		  
Loans and notes payable*  446,140   442,855      442,855  
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes - due 2026  750,000   735,588      735,588  
6.125% Senior Notes - due 2023  22,924   22,876      22,876  
6.625% Senior Notes - due 2026  92,254   91,699      91,699  
First Lien Party City Notes - due 2025  161,669   188,920      188,920  
First Lien Anagram Notes - due 2025  118,699      147,987   147,987  
Second Lien Anagram Notes - due 2026  93,613      142,779   142,779  
Finance lease obligations  11,724   11,724      11,724  
Total debt  1,697,023   1,493,662   290,766   1,784,428  
Less: Cash  (29,810)  (27,834)  (1,976)  (29,810) 
Total debt net of cash $1,667,213  $1,465,828  $288,790  $1,754,618  

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was $286.4 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $73.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used in operating activities is primarily attributable to increased inventory purchases due to timing of product receipts and higher costs due to freight and raw materials inflation, partially offset by timing of payments related to accounts payable and accrued expenses and lower lease payments as the prior year reflected payment of COVID deferrals.

2022 Outlook:

The Company is providing the following updated outlook for full year 2022, which takes into account third quarter results that were broadly in line with our expectations, October results, including Halloween performance, which while positive, were at the lower end of our expectations, and factors in our belief that inflationary headwinds will continue to persist through the balance of the year:

  • Net sales of $2.140 billion to $2.190 billion or a change of approximately -1% to 1% versus 2021
  • Brand comp sales decrease of approximately -3% to -1%
  • GAAP net loss of approximately $199 million to $184 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $130 million* to $150 million*    
  • 80 to 85 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels
  • Capital Expenditures of approximately $90 to $100 million or $60 to $70 million net of tenant improvement allowances

* - Denotes non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Information" below and Appendix A for the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, November 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205, access code 255473 (international callers please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted Total Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income/Loss and Adjusted Net Income/Loss Per Diluted Share. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release.

In addition, we also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance.

In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City's expectations regarding net sales, Brand Comparable or Same-Store Sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and the related adjustments, and capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; product recalls or product liability; continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, including inflationary pressures; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; labor and material shortages and investments; disruptions to our supply chain, transportation system or increases in transportation costs; the impact of inflation on consumer spending; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes, and ability to manage supply chain constraints, increased costs and inflationary pressures; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including recession, war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in Party City's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is a leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. With hundreds of retail stores filled with thousands of products across the United States, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect party solution through our assortment of party products, balloons, and costumes for their celebration aided by the support of our party experts both in-store and online. Our retail operations include approximately 825 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites which offer rapid, contactless, and same day shipping options (including in-store and at curbside), principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition to our retail operations, we are also one of the largest global designers, manufacturers and distributors of decorated consumer party products, with items found in retail outlets worldwide, including independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers and dollar stores. We combine state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, sophisticated wholesale operations and multi-channel retail and e-commerce retail operations to design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

  September 30,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
ASSETS         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $29,810  $47,914  $60,740 
Accounts receivable, net  106,052   93,301   100,946 
Inventories, net  745,697   443,295   520,046 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  59,248   57,656   85,004 
Income tax receivable  1,109   56,317   56,361 
Total current assets  941,916   698,483   823,097 
Property, plant and equipment, net  251,318   221,870   213,959 
Operating lease asset  713,434   693,875   700,668 
Goodwill  530,643   664,296   662,163 
Trade names  383,749   383,737   383,733 
Other intangible assets, net  19,524   23,687   25,821 
Other assets, net  28,664   25,952   27,385 
Total assets $2,869,248  $2,711,900  $2,836,826 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY         
Current liabilities:         
Loans and notes payable $442,855  $84,181  $187,084 
Accounts payable  208,416   161,736   167,445 
Accrued expenses  175,275   195,531   178,155 
Current portion of operating lease liability  100,274   116,437   131,653 
Income taxes payable  1,006   10,801    
Current portion of long-term obligations  23,388   1,373   1,297 
Total current liabilities  951,214   570,059   665,634 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion  1,318,185   1,351,189   1,350,886 
Long-term portion of operating lease liability  699,933   655,875   639,560 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  31,486   29,195   43,537 
Other long-term liabilities  22,142   22,868   34,718 
Total liabilities  3,022,960   2,629,186   2,734,335 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders' equity:         
Common stock (113,316,286, 112,170,944 and 112,194,330 shares outstanding and 126,050,880, 124,157,500 and 123,816,514 shares issued at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively)  1,384   1,384   1,384 
Additional paid-in capital  988,197   982,307   980,399 
Accumulated deficit  (809,693)  (571,985)  (552,445)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  790   3,541   3,128 
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders' equity before common stock held in
treasury		  180,678   415,247   432,466 
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (12,734,594, 11,986,556 and 11,622,184 shares at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively)  (334,390)  (332,533)  (329,975)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders' (deficit) equity  (153,712)  82,714   102,491 
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity  (153,712)  82,714   102,491 
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $2,869,248  $2,711,900  $2,836,826 

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net sales $502,191  $510,199  $1,462,616  $1,472,752 
Cost of sales  343,743   326,501   988,188   919,596 
Gross profit  158,448   183,698   474,428   553,156 
Selling, general and administrative expenses**  178,976   163,644   504,342   468,001 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations           3,211 
Goodwill impairment  133,000      133,000    
(Loss) Income from operations  (153,528)  20,054   (162,914)  81,944 
Interest expense, net  26,926   23,899   74,505   64,229 
Other (income), net  (2,333)  (1,444)  (4,336)  (2,317)
(Loss) income before income taxes  (178,121)  (2,401)  (233,083)  20,032 
Income tax expense  194,871   388   4,625   7,128 
Net (loss) income  (372,992)  (2,789)  (237,708)  12,904 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests           (54)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(372,992) $(2,789) $(237,708) $12,958 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Basic $(3.29) $(0.02) $(2.11) $0.12 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Diluted $(3.29) $(0.02) $(2.11) $0.11 
Weighted-average number of common shares - Basic  113,214,670   112,037,224   112,751,523   111,431,623 
Weighted-average number of common shares - Diluted  113,214,670   112,037,224   112,751,523   115,822,121 
Dividends declared per share $  $  $  $ 
Comprehensive (loss) income $(375,343) $(5,753) $(240,453) $45,989 
Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (24)     (54)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(375,343) $(5,729) $(240,453) $46,043 
** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 2022 amounts include long-lived asset impairment charges. 

  

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021 
Cash flows (used in) operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $(237,708) $12,904 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  46,812   50,293 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  3,969   3,257 
Provision for doubtful accounts  282   1,610 
Deferred income tax expense  2,288   9,116 
Change in operating lease liability/asset  1,729   (58,875)
Undistributed income in equity method investments  (2,354)  (820)
Loss on disposal of assets  201   2,796 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211 
Long-lived assets impairment  10,408    
Goodwill impairment  133,000    
Stock-based compensation**  5,884   4,830 
Gain on debt refinancing     (1,105)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Increase in accounts receivable  (13,250)  (17,339)
Increase in inventories  (304,030)  (109,227)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets  52,878   (49,570)
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable  13,490   75,368 
Net cash (used in) operating activities  (286,401)  (73,551)
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:      
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (157)  (4,405)
Capital expenditures  (75,985)  (49,211)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  1,626   3 
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed     20,556 
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (74,516)  (33,057)
Cash flows provided by financing activities:      
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  (42,829)  (844,952)
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  390,505   882,500 
Treasury stock purchases  (1,857)  (2,793)
Exercise of stock options     3,621 
Debt issuance costs  (2,868)  (21,437)
Net cash provided by financing activities  342,951   16,939 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (138)  100 
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (18,104)  (89,569)
Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale     31,628 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period*  48,914   119,681 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $30,810  $61,740 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for interest expense $86,698  $56,748 
Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $(42,177) $5,303 
       
*Includes $1,000 of restricted cash at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in Other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. 
** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense - time-based, restricted stock units - time-based, restricted stock units - performance-based and directors - non-cash compensation, which were shown separately in prior years. 
       

              

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit margin to Total Adjusted Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Net sales $502,191  $510,199  $1,462,616  $1,472,752 
Net income $(372,992) $(2,789) $(237,708) $12,958 
Adjusted EBITDA $2,356  $42,367  $51,587  $155,523 
             
Net income margin  -74.3%  -0.5%  -16.3%  0.9%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  0.5%  8.3%  3.5%  10.6%

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit margin to Total Adjusted Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
(Dollars in thousands) $  $  $  $ 
Net sales $502,191  $510,199  $1,462,616   1,472,752 
Cost of sales  343,743   326,501   988,188   919,596 
Gross profit $158,448  $183,698  $474,428  $553,156 
Total gross profit margin  31.6%  36.0%  32.4%  37.6%
             
Gross profit $158,448  $183,698  $474,428  $553,156 
Add: Deferred rent  2,373   945   6,569   945 
Adjusted gross profit $160,821  $184,643  $480,997  $554,101 
Total adjusted gross profit margin  32.0%  36.2%  32.9%  37.6%

The following is a reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative Expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
(Dollars in thousands) $ % of
Revenues		 $ % of
Revenues		 $ % of
Revenues		 $ % of
Revenues
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  178,976 35.6%  163,644 32.1%  504,342 34.5%  468,001 31.8%
Stock-based compensation - employee  1,917 0.4%  1,892 0.4%  5,847 0.4%  4,854 0.3%
Other restructuring, retention and severance (a)  281 0.1%   0.0%  994 0.1%  2,620 0.2%
Long-lived assets impairment (b)  425 0.1%   0.0%  10,408 0.7%   0.0%
Deferred rent (c)  863 0.2%  (41)0.0%  3,047 0.2%  1,087 0.1%
COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning expense (d)   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%  1,270 0.1%
Closed store expense (e)  745 0.1%  603 0.1%  3,454 0.2%  3,739 0.3%
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment   0.0%  2,687 0.5%   0.0%  2,798 0.2%
Merchandise transformation, relocation payroll  216 0.0%  860 0.2%  1,474 0.1%  2,981 0.2%
Corporate reorganization consulting  604 0.1%   0.0%  1,808 0.1%   0.0%
One-time legal settlement   0.0%   0.0%  384 0.0%   0.0%
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses  173,925 34.6%  157,643 30.9%  476,926 32.6%  448,652 30.4%

       
The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted net loss (income) and of net (loss) income per common share - diluted to Adjusted net (loss) income per common share - diluted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)            
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(372,992) $(2,789) $(237,708) $12,958 
Income tax expense  194,871   388   4,625   7,128 
(Loss) income before income taxes $(178,121) $(2,401) $(233,083) $20,086 
Intangible asset amortization  1,527   2,177   4,599   7,008 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original
issuance discounts		  1,403   1,320   3,969   3,257 
Other restructuring, retention and severance (a)  284      994   1,967 
COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning expense (d)           1,270 
Long-lived assets impairment (b)  425      10,408   
Goodwill impairment (f)  133,000      133,000   
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs        384   
Stock option expense  49   93   217   310 
Loss on sale of assets     2,642      2,642 
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense - performance-based  686   930   1,999   2,901 
Loss on sale of business           3,211 
Adjusted net (loss) income before income taxes  (40,747)  4,761   (77,513)  42,652 
Adjusted income tax expense (g)  116,426   1,902   92,553   11,966 
Adjusted net (loss) income $(157,173) $2,859  $(170,066) $30,686 
             
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Diluted		 $(3.29) $(0.02) $(2.11) $0.11 
Adjustments per common share - diluted:            
Income tax expense  1.72   -   0.04   0.06 
(Loss) income before income taxes  (1.57)  (0.02)  (2.07)  0.17 
Intangible asset amortization  0.01   0.02   0.04   0.07 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original
issuance discounts		  0.01   0.01   0.04   0.03 
Other restructuring, retention and severance  -   -   0.01   0.02 
COVID sanitation and cleaning expense  -   -   -   0.02 
Long-lived assets impairment  -   -   0.09   - 
Goodwill impairment  1.18   -   1.18   - 
Loss on sale of assets  -   0.02   -   0.02 
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense - performance-based  0.01   0.01   0.02   0.04 
Adjusted net (loss) income before income taxes  (0.36)  0.04   (0.69)  0.37 
Adjusted income tax expense  1.03   0.02   0.82   0.10 
Adjusted net (loss) income per common share - diluted $(1.39) $0.02  $(1.51) $0.27 
Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted  113,214,670   116,467,755   112,751,523   115,822,121 

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
(Dollars in thousands)           
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.$(372,992) $(2,789) $(237,708) $12,958 
Interest expense, net 26,926   23,899   74,505   64,229 
Income tax expense 194,871   388   4,625   7,128 
Depreciation and amortization 15,206   15,433   46,812   50,293 
EBITDA (135,989)  36,931   (111,766)  134,608 
Deferred rent (c) 3,235   904   9,616   2,032 
Stock-based compensation - employee 1,917   1,892   5,847   4,854 
Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) 281 ' -   994   2,620 
Long-lived assets impairment (b) 425   -   10,408   - 
COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning expense (d) -   -   -   1,270 
Closed store expense (e) 745   603   3,454   3,739 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment -   2,687   -   2,798 
Merchandise transformation, relocation payroll 216   860   1,474   2,981 
Corporate reorganization consulting 604   -   1,808   - 
One-time legal settlement -   -   384   - 
Goodwill impairment (f) 133,000   -   133,000   - 
Loss on sale of business -   -   -   3,211 
Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (1,218)  343   (1,746)  (968)
Net gain on debt repayment -   (1,332)  -   (1,106)
Note receivable 55   33   472   138 
Undistributed loss in equity method investments (915)  (554)  (2,354)  (654)
Gain or loss on sale of PP&E -   -   (4)  - 
Adjusted EBITDA 2,356   42,367   51,587   155,523 

Beginning with this report, we will no longer be excluding inventory disposal costs and the impact of COVID-19 costs related to exempt salaried employees from our determination of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income or any other non-GAAP financial measure. The prior period Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income results that appear in this report reflect the inclusion of such items.

(a)    Amounts expensed principally related to severance due to one-time organizational changes.
(b)    In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that ceased operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded related shutdown charges. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded an impairment charge related to certain lease assets and property and equipment. See Note 3, Disposition of Assets and Lease-Related Impairments in Item 1, "Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)" in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q).
(c)    The "deferred rent" adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company's actual cash outlay.
(d)    In fiscal year 2021, the expenses consisted of additional one-time store cleaning costs, cleaning supplies such as hand sanitizer, and signage related to Covid-19 restrictions for all retail stores, which were incurred from January through June 2021 due to the evolving governmental requirements that existed during such time period.
(e)    Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores, as we do not undertake such closures or relocations on a predictable cycle and the charges can vary significantly.
(f)    Goodwill impairment recorded in September 2022 as part of the annual review.
(g)    Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA:

    
(in thousands) Low High 
GAAP net loss $(199,000)$(184,000)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (4,000) 1,000 
Interest expense  99,000  99,000 
Depreciation and amortization expense  65,000  65,000 
GAAP EBITDA $(39,000)$(19,000)
      
EBITDA Addbacks:     
Deferred rent cost of sales  9,000  9,000 
Stock-based compensation - employee  8,000  8,000 
Deferred rent SG&A  3,000  3,000 
Closed store expense  4,000  4,000 
Other restructuring, retention and severance  1,000  1,000 
Long-lived assets impairment  10,000  10,000 
Other SG&A  4,000  4,000 
Goodwill impairment  133,000  133,000 
Foreign currency (gains), net  (2,000) (2,000)
Other  (1,000) (1,000)
Adjusted EBITDA $130,000 $150,000 

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales		 Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales
Net sales:              
Wholesale $390,885   77.8  $279,634   54.8 
Eliminations  (283,574)  (56.5)   (168,308)  (33.0) 
Net wholesale  107,311   21.4    111,326   21.8  
Retail  394,880   78.6    398,873   78.2  
Total net sales $502,191   100.0  $510,199   100.0 


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022  2021
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales		 Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales
Net sales:              
Wholesale $934,142   63.9  $722,733   49.1 
Eliminations  (630,835)  (43.1)   (425,947)  (28.9) 
Net wholesale  303,307   20.7    296,786   20.2  
Retail  1,159,309   79.3    1,175,967   79.8  
Total net sales $1,462,616   100.0  $1,472,753   100.0 


  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021
  Dollars in Thousands  Percentage
of Net Sales		   Dollars in Thousands  Percentage
of Net Sales		  
Retail gross profit $132,572   33.6  $161,822   40.6 
Wholesale gross profit  25,876   24.1    21,876   19.7  
Total gross profit $158,448   31.6  $183,698   36.0 


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022   2021
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net Sales		   Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		  
Retail gross profit $404,090   34.9  $478,565   40.7 
Wholesale gross profit  70,338   23.2    74,591   25.1  
Total gross profit $474,428   32.4  $553,156   37.6 

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  Last 12 Months 
  2022  2021    
          
Store Count         
Corporate Stores:         
Beginning of period  759   746   754 
New stores opened  7   9   8 
Acquired  1   6   5 
Closed  (6)  (7)  (6)
End of period  761   754   761 
Franchise Stores         
Beginning of period  72   85   76 
New stores opened        
Sold to Party City  (1)  (6)  (5)
Closed  (2)  (3)  (2)
End of period  69   76   69 
Grand Total  830   830   830 


  Three months ended September 30,
  2022  2021 
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 79.2% 80.2%
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 25.8% 28.2%
     
  Three months ended September 30,
  2022  2021 
Brand comparable sales (c) -3.2% 7.5%

(a)    Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b)    Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c)    Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales. Comparable store sales growth represents the percentage change in sales in one period from the same prior year period for company-operated stores open for 13 months or longer.

 
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
