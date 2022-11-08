North Highland Receives Good Business Charter Accreditation

Firm's UK operations recognised for responsible business practices

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced that its UK operations received the Good Business Charter (GBC) for its responsible business behaviour.





The GBC initiative was started by the Good Business Foundation, an independent non-profit organisation seeking to raise the bar for business practice in the UK. The accreditation is awarded to companies committed to the ethical treatment of employees, the environment, customers, and suppliers, and has the support of both the Confederation of British Industry and the Trades Union Congress. Other partners include the Living Wage Foundation and the Prompt Payment Code.

The GBC measures company behaviour in 10 areas: real living wage, fair hours and contracts, employee well-being, employee representation, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, paying fair tax, commitment to customers, ethical sourcing, and prompt payment.

"This sought-after accreditation gave North Highland's leadership an opportunity to take a deep look inward, ultimately validating our ethical behaviour across the organisation," said Anthony Shaw, Vice President at North Highland, and the leader of the firm's UK office. "As we look to help our clients make people-centric change and embark on organisational transformation, it is important to ensure our own firm is upholding the highest standards of operation."

Consistent with its Good Business Charter accreditation, North Highland has committed to achieving net-zero in its UK operations by 2050. The firm also plans to begin implementing its UK Carbon Reduction Plan next year in collaboration with Crown Commercial Services. Additionally, North Highland is currently working toward becoming Real Living Wage accredited and Prompt Payment certified - two key GBC components demonstrating its commitment to responsible business across its value chain.

