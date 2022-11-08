Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: RegTech Market Worth $23.6 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'RegTech Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Technology, End User (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Other End Users) - Global Forecast to 2029,' the global RegTech market is projected to reach $23.6 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2029.





Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5349

RegTech (Regulatory Technology) is the application of emerging technologies to improve how businesses manage regulatory compliance. RegTech solutions offer several benefits, such as boosting overall efficiency and productivity of businesses, providing adequate accountability of operations, reform risk management, detect market abuse and non-compliant trades, managing personal trading programs and other employee activities, managing third-party cyber risk, streamlining marketing review workflows, and providing centralized structure for submitting regulatory filings.

The growth of this market is attributed to the growing number of fraudulent activities, the increasing need to automate regulatory compliance processes, and the rising need for faster transactions. In addition, the growing popularity of automated regulatory compliance and identity verification solutions by the online gaming industry and the increasing demand for risk & regulatory compliance solutions by the pharmaceutical industry provide significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the global RegTech market. However, the complexities associated with implementation of RegTech solutions poses a major challenge to the adoption of RegTech solutions.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the RegTech Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted businesses and supply chains across the globe. This delayed the plans of several organizations to incorporate RegTech solutions, hampering the growth of the global RegTech market. However, the demand for digital transformation and regulatory compliance solutions is expected to stay elevated. The uncertainty regarding the possible length of lockdowns and supply chain disruptions made it an arduous task for market players to anticipate the resurgence in the RegTech industry. Thus, the crisis caused structural shifts that significantly affected this industry. After the pandemic, prominent RegTech providers leveraged a strong portfolio of RegTech solutions and enhanced their product capabilities. This consequently supported the RegTech market's growth.

For instance:

In 2021, Wolters Kluwer N.V . ( Netherlands ) launched Version 9.4 of its integrated risk management platform. It enables greater collaboration and integration and streamlines communications and mobility.

. ( ) launched Version 9.4 of its integrated risk management platform. It enables greater collaboration and integration and streamlines communications and mobility. In 2020, Trulioo Information Services Inc. ( Canada ) launched its document verification and facial recognition software for ID verification.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5349

Local governments also took several relief steps to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the RegTech market is expected to recover to its original track after 2023.

Rising need for faster transactions

In recent years, financial institutes and banks have faced various issues associated with traditional cross-border payment systems, such as extra processing fees, risk of fraud in payment pathways, security breaches, and increasing failure points. Additionally, sending a global payment through established banking channels is a complex and multistep process due to the involvement of several intermediaries. To resolve these issues, blockchain-based payment systems provide a faster, secure, and cheaper payment method, by streamlining the transaction process and storing every transaction in a secure distributed ledger. Collectively, the rising need for faster transactions is encouraging business organizations to deploy RegTech solutions, thereby fueling the market growth.

Several companies operating in this market and end customers as well are currently emphasizing on launching blockchain-based compliance solutions to facilitate faster transactions. For instance,

In 2022, Sopra Steria ( Paris ) partnered with Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.) to bring leading blockchain compliance solutions to customers across Europe .

) partnered with Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.) to bring leading blockchain compliance solutions to customers across . In 2022, Cogent Bank (U.S.) launched a fully integrated digital banking platform powered by Tassat Group Inc. (U.S.). This platform provides real-time payment facilities safely, securely, and in compliance with banking regulations.

Thus, exerting efforts by companies to launch blockchain-based solutions to promote faster transactions is stimulating the growth of the RegTech market. Such developments are expected to improve the demand for RegTech solutions, fueling the growth of the global RegTech market.

The global RegTech market is segmented by component (solutions/platforms/dashboards, services), application (regulatory compliance, risk management, financial crime management, identity management/identification & background checks, compliance support, cybersecurity/information security, onboarding verification, transaction monitoring), organization size (small & medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), deployment mode (on-premise deployments, cloud-based deployments), technology (cloud computing, predictive data analytics, data transfer protocols, natural language processing, semantics/graph analysis, biometric, blockchain, machine learning, deep learning, robotic process automation, and other technologies), and end user (healthcare, BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, government & public sector, transportation & logistics, food & beverage, manufacturing, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the country and regional-level markets.

Quick Buy -RegTech Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/28623351

Based on application, the RegTech market is segmented into regulatory compliance, risk management, financial crime management, identity management/identification & background checks, compliance support, cybersecurity/information security, onboarding verification, and transaction monitoring. In 2022, the cybersecurity/information security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RegTech market. The large share of this market segment is attributed to the huge demand to deploy cyber security or information security solutions across enterprises, rapid growth in common cyberattacks, the increasing need for highly secure information security or cybersecurity solutions, and the growing need to deal with changing cyber threats and risks. However, the onboarding verification segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the growing deployments of onboarding verification solutions by banking institutions, the increasing need for transforming the investor and client onboarding experience, and the growing popularity for fast and accurate verification results.

Based on deployment mode, the global RegTech market is segmented into on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments. In 2022, the on-premise deployments segment is expected to account for a larger share of the global RegTech market. The large share of this market segment is attributed to the growing benefits offered by the on-premise deployment mode, the increasing need for organizations to have complete visibility of consumers' direct data centers, and the growing demand for greater security and privacy for consumers' data. However, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the increasing need for cloud-based RegTech solutions for processing large amounts of data to identify risks and enhance controls. The growing benefits offered by centralized data storage, and the growing need to reduce internal system design, implementation, and ongoing maintenance costs are also some of the factors supporting the growth of the cloud-based RegTech solutions.

Based on end user, the global RegTech market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, government & public sector, transportation & logistics, food & beverage, manufacturing, and other end users. In 2022, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RegTech market. The large share of the BFSI segment is attributed to the focused efforts by organizations to launch compliance solutions to simplify and expedite the compliance process for banking and financial instructions, the increasing product launches for financial crimes intelligence, and the increasing demand to build risk-based compliance programs.

Based on geography, the global RegTech market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global RegTech market. The large share of this regional market is attributed to the growing deployment of financial solutions in the region, stringent regulatory framework for fintech industry, rapid technological developments in associated industry verticals, the increasing acceptance of digital currency, the strong presence of leading financial firms in the region, and the rising emphasis of U.K.'s leading players to launch RegTech solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR due to the rising demand for effective digital payment solutions and services in this region, the well-established presence of fintech hotspots, heavy investments in fintech projects in China, favorable initiatives from Indian government that supports the development of the RegTech solutions, and region's startups and tech community in financial services.

The key players operating in the RegTech market are NICE Ltd. (Israel), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Ascent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), SymphonyAI Sensa LLC (U.S.), Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.), cleversoft group GmbH (Germany), Corlytics (Ireland), DataCo GmbH (Germany), Hummingbird RegTech, Inc. (U.S.), Jumio Corporation (U.S.), MetricStream Inc. (U.S.), MindBridge Analytics Inc. (Canada), Pole Star Space Applications Limited (U.K.), REGnosys Limited (U.K.), and Trulioo Information Services Inc. (Canada).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/regtech-market-5349

Scope of the Report

RegTech Market, by Component

Solutions/Platforms/Dashboards

Anti-money Laundering and Counter-terrorist Financing Solutions



Fraud Prevention Solutions



Prudential Reporting Solutions



ICT Security Tools



Creditworthiness Assessment Tools



SupTech Solutions

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

RegTech Market, by Application

Regulatory Compliance

Risk Management

Financial Crime Management

Identity Management/Identification & Background Checks

Compliance Support

Cybersecurity/Information Security

Onboarding Verification

Transaction Monitoring

RegTech Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

RegTech Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployments

Cloud-based Deployments

RegTech Market, by Technology

Cloud Computing

Predictive Data Analytics

Data Transfer Protocols

Natural Language Processing

Semantics/Graph Analysis

Biometrics

Blockchain

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Robotic Process Automation

Other Technologies

RegTech Market, by End User

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Public Sector

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Other End Users

RegTech Market, by region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherland



Switzerland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore



Taiwan



Australia and New Zealand

and

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5349

Related Reports:

FinTech Blockchain Market by Application (Payments, Clearing, & Settlement, Identity Management), Provider, Organization Size, and Business Domain (Payment, Insurance, Capital Market, Commercial Banking, Regulatory Compliance) -Global Forecast to 2028.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/fintech-blockchain-market-5013

Risk Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), Risk Type (Strategic, Operational, Financial), Deployment Mode, Industry Size, and End User (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation, Government, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/risk-analytics-market-5188

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/575/regtech-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regtech-market-worth-23-6-billion-by-2029---market-size-share-forecasts-and-trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301671452.html