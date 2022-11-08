In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews Harry Vafias, CEO Imperial Petroleum Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Imperial Petroleum, a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services.

Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Harry Vafias, CEO Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP). Toni diligently focused on questions she thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. (See Interview Highlights Below)

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/impp-interview/

Harry N. Vafias President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Harry N. Vafias has been a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer and President of Imperial Petroleum since its inception on May 14, 2021. He has also been the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of StealthGas since its inception in December 2004 and its Chief Financial Officer since January 2014. Mr. Vafias has been actively involved in the tanker and gas shipping industry since 1999. Mr. Vafias worked at Seascope, a leading ship brokering firm specializing in sale and purchase of vessels and chartering of oil tankers. Mr. Vafias also worked at Braemar, a leading ship brokering firm, where he gained extensive experience in tanker and dry cargo chartering. Seascope and Braemar merged in 2001 to form Braemar Seascope Group plc, a public company quoted on the London Stock Exchange and one of the world's largest ship brokering and shipping service groups. From 2000 until 2004, he worked at Brave Maritime and Stealth Maritime, companies providing comprehensive ship management services, where Mr. Vafias headed the operations and chartering departments of Stealth Maritime and served as manager for the sale and purchase departments of both Brave Maritime and Stealth Maritime. Mr. Vafias graduated from City University Business School in the City of London in 1999 with a B.A. in Management Science and from Metropolitan University in 2000 with a Masters degree in Shipping, Trade and Transport.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Toni Loudenbeck and Harry Vafias discuss an overview of the company, it's segments and revenue streams, recent financial results, drivers and the outlook on demand, recent additions to the fleet plus much more in this interview.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of 10 vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker, two Suezmax tankers and two Handysize dry bulk carriers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 737,000 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP", respectively.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

For information on our fleet and further information:

Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move.

