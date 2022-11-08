Social Detention, Inc.: Social Detention Inc. subsidiary, Danliv Inc., Passes Final Permit Inspection for the Autumn Springs Electrical Vehicle Charging Equipment Project

ALAMO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Social Detention Inc. (OTC PINK:SODE) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Danliv Inc., has passed final permit inspection for the Autumn Springs Electrical Vehicle Charging Equipment Project. Autumn Springs is an apartment complex located in Livermore, CA. In addition, Danliv Inc. will now begin the operation of the property per the terms of our agreement. The agreement calls for the licensing of the premises for the installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment. It consists of (10) chargers with related equipment and the operating, maintaining and managing the Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment to permit residents of the property and invitees at the property to charge Electric Vehicles onsite. We anticipate generating revenue in Q4 of this year from this property.

Robert P. Legg II, President/CEO of Social Detention Inc, recently stated, "With final permit inspection behind us at Autumn Springs, we now have (20) Level chargers under our operation in Northern California. The project was completed on time and within budget. With the construction costs being offset by rebates, we will have recurring revenue from each charger installed without any long term debt being created by the project. With the tremendous government push for adoption of electric vehicles continues we feel we are well positioned to sieze those opportunities."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

