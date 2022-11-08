Mitchell Dollin Named Chief Revenue Officer at White Tuque

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / As White Tuque's Mitchell Dollin arrives at the Qualys Security Conference (QSC) Las Vegas this week, he does so with a new title in hand - Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This expansion of duties will enable Dollin to be more involved in all aspects of this growing cybersecurity firm and highlights the successes that White Tuque has achieved in its first year of operations.

"I am very excited to take on this new role within White Tuque to support our company as we continue to grow at a rapid pace," Dollin said. "This position will allow me to leverage my technical sales and sales leadership experience to build strong vendor and customer partnerships. My passion for remaining technical has not changed, and I will continue to support and advocate Risk-Based Vulnerability Management program adoption in organizations of all sizes, supporting Raymond Kyte as Lead of our VCM practice."

In addition to being more involved in all aspects of White Tuque, Dollin looks forward to empowering the Vulnerability & Configuration Management (VCM) team to continue to support clients, from SMEs to large enterprises. Raymond Kyte, Vulnerability & Configuration Management Team Lead at White Tuque, has seen firsthand the repeated benefit of executing Dollin's vision.

"Moving into this role is going to empower Mitch to continue to do what he does best. His leadership has been essential in driving the vision behind our Risk-Based VCM program over the past year and as CRO he will be able to continue to ensure all White Tuque's customers get true value out of our services," Kyte explained.

Dollin has been instrumental in developing and cultivating valuable partnerships for White Tuque, most notably enabling this small Canadian start-up to get its foot in the door with a major industry leader like Qualys. White Tuque Founder and CEO, Robert D. Stewart, believes Dollin's leadership and perspectives are at the core of what White Tuque has accomplished in its growth and in helping clients.

"As young company, Mitch has been invaluable in enabling us to find unique ways to help organizations. From building a relationship with an established industry leader in Qualys, to showing us how to build programs and services to help clients leverage our expertise and combined skillets, this work will continue in Mitch's new role," Stewart says.

Dollin's unique combination of skillsets - from his technical expertise to his leadership within cybersecurity and incident response - are the tools that will form the basis of his new role. As CRO, a key part of Dollin's expanded duties will be to build from the growing collaboration with partners like Qualys, and Stewart is confident in Dollin's ability to forge new partner and client relationships. "Before he joined White Tuque, Mitch built out a large national organization while driving sales and partnerships in unique ways. As White Tuque's CRO, I have confidence that Mitch will continue to do the very same, enabling our clients to feel protected knowing that their people, processes and technologies are secure."

About White Tuque

White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defence. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber risk, cyber protection and intelligence.?

Partnership with White Tuque gives all companies access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cyber-security experts. We make this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what protects businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions. At White Tuque our mandate is to make these available to organizations of all sizes.?

To learn more about White Tuque's services you can reach out to us at Info@WhiteTuque.com or visit our website at https://WhiteTuque.com/.?

