Design to Manufacturing Software to be showcased at Automation Fair

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will preview its upcoming digital manufacturing software portfolio at Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago. The Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken's E3.series, is a proven and fast engineering system for designers and manufacturing personnel to:

All connected by a "digital thread," the nVent HOFFMAN Design to Manufacturing software enables a fully automated process, simplifying the design process and connecting engineering to manufacturing. (Graphic: nVent)

Plan and design the electrical engineering for machines and factory systems

Automate panel building through 2D/3D design and assembly of industrial and commercial control panels

nVent is a global leader in providing industrial enclosures and advanced cooling solutions, and has a comprehensive machine portfolio to automate panel building. The nVent HOFFMAN Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken, helps us to create time and labor savings, which enables us to build a more sustainable and electrified world.

"By adding the Design to Manufacturing Software, powered by Zuken, we have significantly enhanced our value proposition by optimizing the entire panel design and fabrication process," said Alexander van der Weide, general manager and vice president for nVent. "Companies are prudently finding ways to maximize the skills of their workforce, especially in such a competitive landscape and tight job market. This will make it easier for our customers to deliver high-quality solutions faster, with fewer resources and time-consuming steps."

The Design to Manufacturing Software provides design automation to help electrical engineers to simplify processes, and ultimately increase overall productivity. With its easy-to-use intelligent central parts library, designers can now efficiently work on a single project while the software automatically ensures the data is continually up to date, making the design and planning process easy.

The optimized engineering process drives the creation of the digital twin with all the necessary manufacturing details. We automate the panel building process by connecting machines and workers, accelerating the transition to smart manufacturing. Workers can now easily visualize the design and immediately access digital documentation. This automated workflow detects critical errors, significantly improves the time taken to build a panel, and maintains the overall process.

The advanced software portfolio will be released in 2023 as part of a collaboration with Zuken, a leading global software company specializing in optimizing electrical and electronic engineering design processes. The Design to Manufacturing software portfolio will include specially designed software packages for engineering and manufacturing processes, connecting workers to the manufacturing floor, and adding optional add-on functionalities.

There will be demonstrations of the Design to Manufacturing software each hour in Booth 149 at Automation Fair in Chicago, November 16-17.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Zuken

Zuken is a global software company providing industry leading electrical and electronic design solutions. Founded in 1976, Zuken has a long track record of technology innovation and financial stability in the electronic design automation (EDA) industry. With a product portfolio of world-class design solutions spanning MBSE-based product definition and services to electrical and electronic design solutions to address the needs of a broad range of industries across the globe. These design solutions provide our customers with improved productivity and efficiencies in this highly competitive landscape. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.zuken.com.

