Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PYUS ISIN: US76171L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 3ZT 
Tradegate
08.11.22
15:53 Uhr
29,600 Euro
-1,800
-5,73 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,20029,40019:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC29,600-5,73 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.