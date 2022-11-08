First-of-its-kind Meetings Risk Manager provides organizations with continuous security posture monitoring, configuration drift reporting and risk correlation alerting for Zoom

Theta Lake, a leader in modern collaboration compliance and security solutions, today announced Meetings Risk Manager (MRM), its sixth Zoom-certified module in the Zoom App Marketplace, and the only patented solution for Zoom meeting safety, security posture and configuration drift monitoring, alerting, and remediation.

With financial investment by Zoom, Theta Lake has pioneered in building this innovative new security module, free via the Zoom App Marketplace. Aligned with Zoom's shared goal of "helping businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done," Theta Lake MRM is based on a patented, unique set of abilities capable of addressing demand for advanced oversight and visibility into managing the security posture, settings, and activity of Zoom meetings. Importantly, this patented MRM technology works without bots, without recording of meeting content, and without retention of meeting content.

For UC teams and their security counterparts, Theta Lake MRM delivers a multi-faceted approach to Zoom security with posture monitoring, configuration drift tracking and enforcement features coupled with risk correlation scoring using meeting behavior data. For example, an alert and remediation option can be automatically generated if a positive setting like requiring authentication is changed. A higher risk score and alert can be upgraded for immediate escalation in real time for action if, for example, that authentication setting is changed, and an application desktop is shared in a Zoom meeting where unknown or unauthenticated users are present. Additionally, Zoom administrators can use MRM to generate reports on configuration changes over time to understand configuration drift and provide audit reports for security and governance.

Building on that baseline security posture configuration view, administrators can then expand their visibility into risk scoring of historical meeting data to determine if security settings and high-level meeting attributes have resulted in potential risky scenarios, assess frequency and types of risk that may be occurring, and get real-time meeting risk visibility that keeps the full privacy of the meeting content intact.

Key features of Theta Lake's Meetings Risk Manager include:

Continuous security posture monitoring to easily discover all Zoom settings, receive recommended security configurations and track and report when settings are changed or poorly configured.

Configuration drift management for the long term tracking and reporting of how and when configurations have changed over time, to provide correlation with any potential downstream security or compliance risks.

New feature impact assessment to notify admins via concise reporting when new Zoom features are rolled out that may require a setting update for better security.

Troubleshooting and remediation recommendations for each discovered risk, such as recommended security setting updates, policy drift corrections, and suggested training for risk-prone users. Real-time risk monitoring and alerting for meeting attributes, risky meeting activities and inappropriate data sharing.

Risk correlation reporting through high-level visibility of Zoom settings matched to meeting environment attributes and behavior (e.g. a poor security setting on a meeting combined with screen sharing activity in that same meeting). This includes meeting risks over time, with the option to receive weekly, monthly, or custom reports on correlated meeting risks as well as the ability to alert on risky meetings in real time.

Risky Content and Conduct Detection allowing a comprehensive approach to conducting deeper security and compliance surveillance on meeting content by adding Theta Lake's additional modules to investigate and supervise risks in what was shared, shown, spoken, typed, or transferred in UC communications across video, voice, chat, and more.

"Organizations are increasingly mature in their deployments and usage of video meetings, but there's a reason that a recent survey showed 66% of respondents see risk in unmonitored communications," said Devin Redmond, CEO at Theta Lake. "Unified Communication and video meetings are a part of the workplace that is here to stay, and UC operations teams and their security stakeholders need new technology to start putting their security controls and posture into focus. The Meetings Risk Manager uses patented technology to quickly get security posture, drift reporting, and advanced, real time risk correlation in the hands of the right teams without tricky privacy issues. Making it easy to turn on at no charge with a privacy-first approach, allows organizations to boost their safety and security confidence in a unified communication first workplace."

Meetings Risk Manager is available for free download on the Zoom App Marketplace, with subscriptions available for additional premium features.

ABOUT THETA LAKE

Theta Lake's multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing nearly 100 frictionless partner integrations that include RingCentral, Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Movius and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.

