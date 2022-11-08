Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - This Veterans Day, November 11th, Mango Cannabis and Veteran X are teaming up to raise funds for providing easier access to resources and support for veterans, working to aid in the prevention of veteran suicide. There are 24 veteran suicides daily in the United States. To show support, Mango Cannabis will be offering all veterans 30% off of Deli Flower at any of the 6 Mango Cannabis locations. Mango Cannabis will be collecting donations as well. Get 25% off of Deli Flower if you make a donation at any location.





Mango Cannabis Co. - Giving Back to Veterans



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8754/143399_mango-cannabis-veterans-day.jpg

Veteran Suicide Statistics

Several studies have found veteran suicide rates are 37% higher than reported by the VA, with more veterans dying by suicide than in combat. Veterans have a 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Over 125,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001, making suicide the second leading cause of death in veterans under the age of 45. The rate of suicide for veterans in the LGBTQ+ community is up to 7x higher than non-LGBTQ+ veterans, and more than 70% of veteran suicides occurred outside VA health care. Another study has shown that more than 80% of post-9/11 veterans say that the public does not understand the problems those who have served face in transitioning to civilian life, with over 40% of veterans stating that they experience high levels of difficulty when transitioning. Further studies on those veterans transitioning to civilian life show that those individuals are 5x more likely to experience suicidal ideation.

Mango Cannabis encourages all readers to be aware of the statistics above and support the veterans in their local communities.

Mango Cannabis will be taking donations on behalf of Veteran X to support their mission. Online donations can be made here.

When: Friday, November 11th, 2022

Where: Mango Cannabis - All Locations

Time: All Day

If you would like more information on Mango Cannabis or the discount for Veterans, please reach out via email info@mangocannabis.com.

About: Mango Cannabis strives to provide a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients statewide. Operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788, Mango Cannabis takes the lead in a rapidly changing industry by offering the largest range of medicinal marijuana options. Mango Cannabis's mission is to put all patients first. The company is determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for its patients from beginning to end.

CONTACT: Samia Harroz

PHONE: 405-760-9376

EMAIL: samia@mangocannabis.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143399