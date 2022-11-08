Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (FSE: WS0) ("Li-FT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Francis MacDonald as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Mr. Alex Langer as President ("President") of the Company effective immediately.

Julie Hajduk, the former CEO, will continue as an active and engaged member of the board of directors and will support the management team during a transition. The Company thanks Ms. Hajduk for her integrity, leadership and dedication to the Company since Li-FT's incorporation in May 2021.

Mr. MacDonald, who currently serves on the Company's board of directors, brings over 15 years of experience in the mining industry and is an exploration geologist by training. He is a co-founder of Kenorland Minerals, a North American-focused exploration company that generates greenfield exploration opportunities across different commodities. Prior to co-founding Kenorland Minerals in 2016, Mr. MacDonald spent the majority of his career with Newmont Mining Corporation doing greenfield exploration in Nunavut, West Africa, and East Africa.

"I am very excited to take on a new role as CEO of Li-FT. We have an excellent pipeline of targets in Quebec which should make for a very exciting exploration story. I would like to thank Ms. Hajduk for bringing the company to this point and remaining committed to the team as a board member."

Mr. Langer, who currently serves on the Company's board of Directors, is a successful public markets specialist with over eighteen years of experience in all aspects of equity financing. He worked with Canaccord Genuity for four years as an Investment Advisor, where he helped fund over 100 private and publicly listed companies in various sectors including technology, mining, healthcare, forestry, and green technology. Mr. Langer was instrumental in the recent success of Millennial Lithium Corp., bringing key financial support and industry partners from his global connections through his role as Vice President. He is currently the CEO, President, and Director of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver.

About Li-FT

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, specifically lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest on the Rupert Project, which is a 155,000 hectare greenfield lithium pegmatite exploration initiative, and has recently signed an option agreement for a 15,323 hectare project with 70% interest on the Pontax Property. On September 21, 2022 The Company additionally entered into an option agreement for a 18,535 hectare property with a 100% on the Lac des Montages Project. All properties are located in the James Bay region in Quebec, Canada.

