Apiture Announces Launch of Data Engage to Drive Adoption of Digital Banking

Data-driven toolset helps financial institutions expand usage through targeted guidance and promotions delivered directly to users

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announces the launch of Data Engage, a new toolset helping banks and credit unions expand the use of their digital banking platform. Through a partnership with Pendo , the most comprehensive product experience platform, Data Engage provides financial institutions with data-driven insights into how consumers and businesses are using their digital banking solution and offers tools to deliver in-channel guidance and tailored messages to drive engagement.

Though digital banking use has grown in recent years, users take advantage of available features to varying degrees. Apiture sought a way to help its bank and credit union clients easily understand user behavior and provide ways to encourage expanded use of platform features. With Data Engage, financial institutions can easily evaluate engagement with the Apiture Digital Banking Platform and can target defined audiences with pop-up messages - such as marketing notices, tips, and tutorials, including video - to educate and drive adoption of specific features.

"As financial institutions seek to create stickiness with their brand, it is critical for them to understand how users are interacting with their platform and to have strategies to help users maximize the value of various online banking features," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "With Data Engage, our clients can easily evaluate their users' activities and enhance the online experience using no-code, highly intuitive tools that promote the expanded use of digital banking capabilities."

"We're thrilled that Apiture chose Pendo to power its Data Engage toolset," said Todd Olson, co-founder and CEO of Pendo. "This partnership enables Apiture's clients to harness data-driven intelligence. It maximizes user engagement with their digital banking solution. And the best part? It delivers a better user experience."

The new toolset is the first of four modules to be made available as part of Apiture's comprehensive Data Intelligence solution, which delivers a range of data analytics and benchmarking tools to help attract, retain, and cross-sell digital banking users.

The Apiture team will be conducting demos of Data Engage at the upcoming Financial Brand Forum , taking place November 13-16 at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. Visit Apiture at booth number #651.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

About Pendo:

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo's product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and a podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io.

