Dr. Erik Post and Dr. Hans-Peter Huber join as Group Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of European Sales, respectively.

Combinostics, the only company providing a complete imaging and decision support solution spanning the entire patient care pathway for the early detection, diagnosis, and ongoing management of major neurological disorders, today announced that two experienced executives have joined the leadership team. Dr. Erik Post serves as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Dr. Hans-Peter Huber serves as Vice President of European Sales.

"Erik and Hans-Peter bring incredible expertise to the Combinostics leadership team," said Richard Hausmann, CEO of Combinostics. "Their experience scaling software solutions will help us to support more clinicians in making a difference in the lives of their patients with neurological disorders. Our comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions continue to shift the industry paradigm from image quantification to supporting diagnostic decisions for neurological disorders."

Combinostics provides comprehensive, reliable AI-driven imaging and decision support solutions that are transforming the early detection, diagnosis, and ongoing management of major neurodegenerative disorders. With seamless implementation and integration enabled through our cloud-based platform, the company's AI solutions (cMRI and cDSI) support the entire care pathway for patients with these disorders as well as development of investigational treatments. Radiologists and neurology specialists alike benefit from the company's unique, reliable, and accurate imaging biomarkers that enable a holistic approach to patient care. For conditions such as dementia, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, and epilepsy, Combinostics' platform supports earlier disease detection; faster, more efficient, differential diagnostic support; longitudinal tracking and prediction of disease progression; and detection and management of side effects.

The financial aspects of this strategic vision of improving the end-to-end management of neurological disorders will be executed by Dr. Erik Post as Group CFO. With an entrepreneurial background and experience in business development, financial engineering, investor relations, and fundraising, Erik most recently served as the CFO for Captario, a Swedish SaaS company whose platform uses simulation-based advanced analytics to help drug development and pharmaceutical companies make more informed strategic decisions. Prior to Captario, he spent over a decade in various leadership roles at Handelsbanken, a leading global banking institution. Erik holds a PhD in Economics from Uppsala University.

"With Combinostics, I have the opportunity to contribute to a transformative solution that has the potential to change the quality of life for the millions around the world who suffer from neurodegenerative disorders," said Erik. "I'm thrilled to join an extraordinary team with the passion and drive to continue innovating for better patient care."

As Vice President of European Sales, Dr. Hans-Peter Huber will connect clinicians throughout Europe with Combinostics' solutions, ultimately expanding the company's European market presence. Hans-Peter has 20 years of experience in the health tech and medical imaging software space as a former practicing radiographer, researcher, and lecturer. Prior to Combinostics, Hans-Peter held several sales management roles at health tech imaging software companies such as ImageBiopsy Lab and medPhoton. He also served as a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria after beginning his career as a radiographer. He has a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria and a PhD in biophysics from Johannes Kepler Universität Linz.

"As a former radiographer working with radiologists, I understand the value of rigorously validated, credible imaging segmentation results presented in easily understandable reports, as provided by Combinostics' complete AI solution," said Hans-Peter. "I look forward to supporting our company's growth in Europe and beyond."

For more information, or to view a demo of the cNeuro suite of solutions, join the leadership team at booth 3938 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, November 27-December 1, 2022. Schedule an in-person or virtual meeting at www.combinostics.com/rsna/.

About Combinostics

Combinostics' AI-powered cNeuro suite of products helps clinicians make a difference in the lives of patients with neurological disorders. By quantifying brain images and integrating patient data from multiple sources with insights from previous patients, the company's unique software tools provide radiologists and clinicians the support they need for confident, evidence-based diagnostic and management decisions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland. For more information, please visit www.combinostics.com.

