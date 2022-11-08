Key automation insights from Siemens, Nanostone Waters, and Claroty

At SPS (Smart Production Solutions) in Nuremberg on November 9, AUVESY-MDT will launch a new broadcasting format Connect Express. Industry opinion leaders will share important insights and highlights from the show with the broader audience of automation professionals.

AUVESY-MDT Connect Express is a series of fascinating interviews with automation opinion leaders, streamed from the world's most influential fairs, shows, and congresses in industrial automation throughout the year.

The interviewees represent leading manufacturing giants who have successfully led their companies through digital transformation and harness the power of automation to unleash the full potential of Industry 4.0.

"At Connect Express, we discuss the most important insights and highlights from the event: the latest news, current trends, and challenges of the automation industry," says Dr. Tim Weckerle, CEO of AUVESY-MDT. "Our guests share their invaluable experiences, success cases, and best practices as well as their vision of the future of industrial automation. Together we lift the veil and look at how the industry will evolve over the next 3-5 or even 10 years, and how companies can meet future demand in the automation space."

Connect Express launches on two continents starting with SPS in Nuremberg (November 9, 2 p.m. CET), and AVEVA World in San Francisco (November 18, 8 a.m. PST). In the coming year, the Connect Express project will continue and expand, covering many key events in the automation industry.

During SPS we'll talk to automation experts from Siemens, Nanostone Waters, Claroty and many more.

Claroty: State of Industrial Cybersecurity ICS Risks

Claroty is an expert in industrial cybersecurity and has been conducting its own research in this field for several years. At Connect Express, Max Rahner, senior regional director DACH Eastern Europe at Claroty, will give insights into key findings about the safety of industrial networks and critical infrastructure, current threats to industrial networks, and recommendations for closing the IT/OT security gap.

At this year's SPS, Siemens demonstrates how a digital twin comes to life. Christian Birner, product manager at Siemens, will share the company's expertise on the potential and advantages of digital twins for modern production lines.

Jan Remus, automation engineering manager at Nanostone Waters, will discuss challenges and OT security risks that critical infrastructures currently face, and how to protect them from attacks and serious outages.

At AVEVA World, Will Draper, president of the Americas at AUVESY-MDT, will outline what's next in industrial automation. Draper has deep experience in the technology sector and held senior leadership positions with Cirrus Logic, Dell EMC, and AVEVA. His team will share exclusive insights, including interviews with leadership and industry experts.

About AUVESY-MDT

AUVESY-MDT develops software to provide disaster recovery, version control, change detection, and management for smart production machinery and other devices used in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. AUVESY-MDT solutions back up key machine programming and produce intuitive documentation of changes, simplifying maintenance and aiding in plant optimization. Downtime is significantly reduced due to easy and reliable code management, troubleshooting, and disaster recovery. Find out more at our website: auvesy-mdt.com

About Connect

Connect Express is an integral part of a larger thought leadership platform AUVESY-MDT Connect, which is designed to stimulate an inspiring exchange between industry experts. This is achieved through discussion of the latest news, trends, case studies and market insights. AUVESY-MDT Connect is your single point of contact when you only need reliable information or valuable practical advice on automation.

