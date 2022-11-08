Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"We are happy at Boardsi to be recognized by Inc magazine as a power partner and having the opportunity to help other businesses excel with the top level executives we have placed on their board of directors or board advisors." - Martin Rowinski, Boardsi CEO

Boardsi is a modern recruitment company providing executives with advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through our advanced technology, human connection and private network we help revolutionize businesses and grow careers.

We at Boardsi are proud to be the number one board recruitment company in the world. Our team of specialists are experts in what they do and we take pride in our customer service which shows in our results.

We make it easier for top-level executives to be able to search for open positions, apply for positions that are the right fit, and connect with thousands of top companies that are in need of their services. The companies in our network range from startups to mid-size and Fortune 500 companies. All Boardsi users are able to view and apply for positions that are within our network. These available positions increase daily and we have more than 8,300 companies adopting our industry-leading platform.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

