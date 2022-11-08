BNP Paribas, Europe's leading financial institution, announces today the launch and roll-out of BNP Paribas Exane, a leading provider of equity research, in the US. In 2021 BNP Paribas acquired 100 percent of Exane following a successful 17-year partnership and has since been working to align BNP Paribas Exane's offering with its leading Global Markets platform. To mark this official launch, BNP Paribas Exane's US employees transferred last week to the BNP Paribas Tower in New York City and the bank's office in San Francisco.

The U.S. launch of BNP Paribas Exane enables the bank to offer its clients a full suite of cash equities and derivatives services. Also, BNP Paribas Exane which has been ranked the number one research provider in Europe for six consecutive years by Institutional Investor can now distribute research to the bank's Securities Corp. clients in the U.S. BNP Paribas Exane will expand its coverage from 180 U.S. stocks today to over 450 U.S. stocks by 2025 across the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT), Consumer, Healthcare and Industrials sectors. The expansion of U.S. stocks coverage will be supported by the bank's ambitious plans to grow the number of analysts, sector specialists, traders, sales traders and salespeople it employs. BNP Paribas Exane today covers over 800 stocks globally.

The marking of the official launch of BNP Paribas Exane in the U.S. demonstrates continued investment in the bank's Cash Equities platform and its broader Global Equities franchise delivering clients the full-spectrum of equity-based services to fulfill their investment, financing and execution needs. In addition to best-in-class equities research, clients will continue to benefit from the bank's top-tier electronic execution and prime brokerage platforms migrated from Deutsche Bank, its state-of-the-art execution platform driven by Cortex Equities, the recent referral arrangement for Credit Suisse Prime Services customers, and well-recognized equity derivatives expertise developed over 30 years.

Ben Spruntulis, Head of Cash Equities at BNP Paribas, said: "This is a timely opportunity for BNP Paribas Exane to begin this new chapter in the U.S. Our team is excited to be able to offer our best-in-class research and advisory services as part of our top-tier Cash Equities platform."

Adil El Batji, Head of Global Equities in the Americas at BNP Paribas, said: "Our ability to offer BNP Paribas Exane to clients in the U.S. is an enormous opportunity to holistically meet our clients' needs and service the full equities value chain across research, financing, execution and derivatives. This deep partnership with clients will position the bank as a leading European equities house on the global stage."

José Placido, CEO of BNP Paribas CIB Americas, said: "The launch of BNP Paribas Exane in the U.S. underscores the bank's commitment to the Americas region as a key marketplace for the Corporate and Institutional Banking division. Equities research will not only strengthen our global markets offering to institutional clients, but it will also support the bank's ambition to further develop its Equity Capital Markets and M&A business as the leading European partner for corporates worldwide."

About BNP Paribas Exane

Exane was founded in 1990 with a robust business model built around three complementary business lines: Cash Equities (BNP Paribas Exane); Structured Solutions (Exane Solutions); and Asset Management (Exane Asset Management). The group expanded internationally in order to be as close to clients as possible, with Paris and London as its main offices. Over 800 employees are now spread across nine sites worldwide: Paris, London, Frankfurt, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm, New York and San Francisco. After a successful 17-year partnership with BNP Paribas,Exane became a subsidiary of BNP Paribas in July 2021.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has more than 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Retail Banking for the Group's retail-banking networks and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

