The European Commission wants to bridge the time until the revised Renewable Energy Directive RED IV has been passed and translated into national law, partly by improving conditions for PV systems up to 50 KW in size.From pv magazine Germany As part of the REPower EU package launched in May, the European Commission has proposed a large bundle of measures intended to lower dependence on Russian energy imports, reduce CO2 emissions, and accelerate the expansion of renewables. This includes, among other things, plans to shorten the permitting procedures for PV and wind energy installations. However, ...

