Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
WKN: 915578 ISIN: US0773473006 Ticker-Symbol: BF2B 
Frankfurt
08.11.22
13:40 Uhr
35,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEL FUSE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEL FUSE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.11.2022 | 16:03
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bel Fuse, Inc.: Bel Appoints Ping Gencianeo as a Global ESG Director Demonstrating its Commitment to ESG Focus

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA) (Nasdaq: BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, announces the appointment of Ping Gencianeo as its new Global ESG Director. As a global company with operations in a number of local communities across 15 countries, Bel is committed to becoming a better corporate citizen. In her new role, Ping will lead a series of initiatives aimed at improving the organization globally. Specific area of focus include:

Environmental: minimizing our impact on the environment across our global facilities including waste/pollution control

Social: partnering with teammates across the organization to improve associate relations, enhance diversity and inclusivity, and invest in the local communities we operate in

Governance: drive better practices across the organization spectrum including the Board, management, and associates

Ping has been with Bel for 25 years, holding various roles which included experience in quality management systems, facility compliance, sustainability, and social responsibility.

On Ping's new position, CEO Dan Bernstein shares, "I'm delighted to announce Ping's new role after knowing her for nearly three decades. She is a passionate advocate for sustainability and her appointment will enhance, advance, and accelerate our ESG activity."

Speaking about her new position, Ping says, "The opportunity to spearhead a purpose driven ESG strategy for Bel is an exciting next step in our long-term objective of embedding sustainability across our businesses. While we do a lot of good work across the Company today, pulling it together under one role will better position us for the exciting road ahead. I'm looking forward to moving Bel's efforts forward."

The appointment will have Ping overseeing the development of an internal ESG committee with senior management sponsorship, as well as taking the lead to define company ESG goals and ensuring delivery on the company's own commitments.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:
Farouq Tuweiq
Chief Financial Officer
ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors:
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
+1 (631) 418-4339

Media Contacts:

Bel Fuse, Inc.:
Kelly Wigginton
kelly.wigginton@belf.com

Publitek:
Zach Hynoski
zach.hynoski@publitek.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bel-appoints-ping-gencianeo-as-a-global-esg-director-demonstrating-its-commitment-to-esg-focus-301670469.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
