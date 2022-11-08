Luyuan takes the lead in overcoming the technical problem of high temperature resistance of motors globally

JINHUA, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Liquid cooling has bright prospects!" -- The discussion and sharing meeting of Luyuan liquid cooling core technology was held in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province on November 1st. Ni Jie, the president of Luyuan, delivered an open speech on the theme of "Luyuan Liquid Cooling Technology Leads the High-quality Development of the New Generation of Electric Two-wheelers."





Presently, Luyuan has taken the lead in overcoming the technical problem of high temperature resistance of motors globally. Founded in 1997, Luyuan is one of the earliest electric vehicle manufacturers. Over the years, it has insisted on leading the development of the industry with technological innovation. A series of industry-first core technologies produced by Luyuan shocked the market in 2020, such as liquid-cooled motor, air-cooled controller, and SOC intelligent endurance system. A new liquid cooling technology covering all categories will be available soon, which is an important milestone for Luyuan in the development of liquid cooling.

In September this year, Luyuan liquid-cooled motor won the Guinness World Record of "Riding for 10 Years with Zero Loss". At the event site, the world-renowned growth consulting firm Frost & Sullivan awarded Luyuan the double certification of "global pioneer of liquid-cooled electric motor" and "the cumulative sales volume of Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle reached 6 million units" based on the research of the global two-wheeled electric vehicle market.

Meanwhile, the China National Light Industry Council awarded the certificate of "First Prize of Scientific and Technological Progress" to the dual-chamber liquid cooling technology developed by Luyuan. This makes Luyuan the only brand in the industry that has won the first prize of scientific and technological progress, which indicates that Luyuan's scientific and technological development has been recognized at the national level!

Now, Luyuan's products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions, and the cumulative sales volume of liquid-cooled electric vehicles globally has exceeded 6 million units, realizing a virtuous circle of research and development, production and sales, and truly opening the international road of electric two-wheeled vehicles.

During the speech, Luyuan announced for the first time the cutting-edge technical route of "one car, one heat source", namely liquid cooling integrated system, and three independently developed iterative results of liquid cooling technology, including liquid-cooled high-speed motor, liquid-cooled dual-chamber motor and liquid-cooled dual-chamber mid-mounted motor.

