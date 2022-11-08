GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces the delivery of three A320 aircraft on long-term lease to SmartLynx Airlines. The aircraft are part of the GA Telesis-owned fleet and were delivered to SmartLynx throughout 2022.

GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing Trading ("LIFT") Group has continued on a steep growth trajectory by purchasing quality assets, investing in maintenance, and placing on a long-term lease. These aircraft were purchased over the last 18 months and will assist SmartLynx in continuing to provide top-tier ACMI and charter services for their established customer base.

"SmartLynx has established itself as a global leader in the ACMI market over the last number of years. Their growing fleet of passenger and freighter aircraft will ensure they are well positioned to continue to serve their customers' needs with high-quality operating assets," commented Marc Cho, Chief Investment Officer and President of LIFT. Cho further remarked, "GA Telesis is pleased to be part of the SmartLynx success story."

"We are very pleased to continue to execute on our growth plans with the addition of these three A320s," commented Zygimantas Surintas, CEO, SmartLynx

