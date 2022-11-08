SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced third quarter 2022 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2021:
- Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1) increased 22% to $2.54
- Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 15% to $414 million
- Operating Income increased 8% to $527 million
- Revenues increased 1% to $4.4 billion
- Airfreight tonnage volume and ocean container volume decreased 13% and 10%, respectively
"We continued to perform at a very high level, generating another strong quarter of financial performance and cash flow," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We accomplished this despite uncertain economic conditions that resulted in declines in tonnage and volumes, reductions in both buy and sell rates, and an overall rebalancing of capacity in the logistics freight markets. These conditions have continued in recent weeks and we believe that inflation, high energy costs, and government fiscal and monetary measures will continue to exert pressure on global supply chains. Additionally, many shippers are now looking to shrink retail inventories that were overstocked earlier in the year in reaction to COVID-related supply chain disruptions.
"All of our people and products performed well during the quarter, as buy and sell rates remained volatile while declining from their pandemic peaks. Once again, we were able to adjust quickly to rapidly evolving operating conditions in which pandemic-induced demand and supply chain constraints gave way to falling demand, and while not completely eliminated, an easing of many of the labor and equipment shortages and the bottlenecks that had so severely constrained capacity and impeded throughput at the ports over the past two years. We are also seeing air capacity return to higher levels, with Hong Kong and other origins in Asia reopening. In addition, the largely land- and port-based constraints that had so severely impacted the ocean market have significantly improved to where carriers are once again starting to manage capacity in certain trade lanes in an effort to address declining demand while sustaining falling rates.
"Based on what we currently see, these changing conditions that involve decelerating demand and an overall decline in rates are likely to continue for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. Just as we quickly adapted to unprecedented operating conditions spurred by the pandemic, we are adjusting for this new operating environment and continue to make focused efforts to control costs. Most critically, we remain fully engaged with our customers to accommodate their needs for capacity and services, while looking forward to when the economy eventually reverses course and demand starts to increase again."
Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "As we have commented previously, we did not expect the unprecedented COVID-related operating conditions to persist long-term. We believe we are now seeing a changing environment. While many concurrent disruptions continue to plague our industry, including the quarantines in China, the conflict in Ukraine, and the shortage of labor and certain equipment, conditions are starting to ease. We now believe we are seeing a shift towards slowing volumes and falling rates. We have been here before and know which levers to pull to enhance our efficiencies and control costs. We are ready to further align ourselves with a post-COVID environment of higher inflation and tapered demand. We do not know how long these new conditions will last. We will continue to invest appropriately for the long-term in our people, processes, and technology, and we believe we will be fully capable of meeting the eventual upturn in demand." Mr. Powell noted that the Company benefitted from a favorable tax rate during the quarter and returned over $1 billion to shareholders via repurchased stock so far this year.
Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.
1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements," based on management's views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future stabilization of supply/demand imbalance and rate volatility; the continued unsettled operating environment due to uncertain air and ocean capacity; volatile air and ocean pricing and uneven demand for such services; port congestion; equipment imbalances; labor shortages; uncertain availability of warehouse and pier space; trade disruptions; rising fuels costs; the conflict in Ukraine; inflation, high energy costs, government fiscal and monetary measures, and signs of a slowing economy and drop in demand; and the uneven lifting of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around the world. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to leverage the strength of our carrier relationships to secure space; the strength of our non-asset-based operating model; our expectation that the supply/demand imbalance, rate volatility, and various on-shore bottlenecks may continue; our ability to control costs and continue to enhance our productivity; our ability to invest in our strategic efforts to explore new areas for profitable growth; and our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors are discussed in the Company's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's most recent Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date and the Company does not assume any obligation to update them except as required by law.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, November 8, 2022
Financial Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
(in 000's of US dollars except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues
$
4,362,146
$
4,319,261
1%
$
13,629,756
$
11,127,174
22%
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1
$
3,194,273
$
3,185,490
-
$
10,151,332
$
8,031,407
26%
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
640,950
$
644,134
-
$
1,983,759
$
1,809,970
10%
Operating income
$
526,923
$
489,637
8%
$
1,494,665
$
1,285,797
16%
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
414,209
$
359,068
15%
$
1,138,123
$
962,660
18%
Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.54
$
2.09
22%
$
6.84
$
5.61
22%
Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.56
$
2.12
21%
$
6.90
$
5.68
21%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
163,250
171,565
(5)%
166,398
171,549
(3)%
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
162,029
169,633
(4)%
164,944
169,398
(3)%
1
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
2
Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
Employee Full-time Equivalents as of
September 30,
2022
2021
North America
7,799
7,315
Europe
4,194
3,860
North Asia
2,488
2,440
South Asia
1,845
1,740
Middle East, Africa and India
1,549
1,507
Latin America
851
801
Information Systems
1,144
976
Corporate
399
395
Total
20,269
19,034
Third quarter year-over-year
percentage decrease in:
2022
Airfreight
kilos
Ocean freight
FEU
July
(11)%
(9)%
August
(14)%
(11)%
September
(15)%
(10)%
Quarter
(13)%
(10)%
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we repurchased 4.5 million and 9.5 million shares of common stock at $103.56 and $106.84 per share, respectively. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, we repurchased 0.6 million and 2.0 million shares of common stock at an average price of $124.95 and $110.45 per share, respectively.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,154,534
$
1,728,692
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $9,760 at September 30, 2022 and $6,686 at December 31, 2021
2,748,322
3,810,286
Deferred contract costs
499,935
987,266
Other
184,765
108,801
Total current assets
5,587,556
6,635,045
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $548,585 at September 30, 2022 and $541,677 at December 31, 2021
480,941
487,870
Operating lease right-of-use assets
486,980
459,158
Goodwill
7,927
7,927
Deferred federal and state income taxes, net
27,295
729
Other assets, net
16,827
19,200
Total assets
$
6,607,526
$
7,609,929
Liabilities:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,544,757
2,012,461
Accrued liabilities, primarily salaries and related costs
404,207
403,625
Contract liabilities
594,244
1,142,026
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
88,535
82,019
Federal, state and foreign income taxes
74,507
86,166
Total current liabilities
2,706,250
3,726,297
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
409,883
385,641
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, none issued
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 159,128 shares at September 30, 2022 and 167,210 shares at December 31, 2021
1,591
1,672
Additional paid-in capital
118
3,160
Retained earnings
3,738,600
3,620,008
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(258,129
)
(130,414
)
Total shareholders' equity
3,482,180
3,494,426
Noncontrolling interest
9,213
3,565
Total equity
3,491,393
3,497,991
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,607,526
$
7,609,929
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Airfreight services
$
1,480,955
$
1,628,115
$
4,682,076
$
4,477,599
Ocean freight and ocean services
1,684,579
1,598,597
5,420,471
3,651,059
Customs brokerage and other services
1,196,612
1,092,549
3,527,209
2,998,516
Total revenues
4,362,146
4,319,261
13,629,756
11,127,174
Operating Expenses:
Airfreight services
1,104,812
1,244,381
3,459,861
3,335,253
Ocean freight and ocean services
1,343,355
1,254,334
4,345,963
2,859,020
Customs brokerage and other services
746,106
686,775
2,345,508
1,837,134
Salaries and related
499,341
519,611
1,546,503
1,452,902
Rent and occupancy
52,715
46,730
155,241
137,376
Depreciation and amortization
15,187
12,753
42,416
38,415
Selling and promotion
6,239
4,237
16,174
10,479
Other
67,468
60,803
223,425
170,798
Total operating expenses
3,835,223
3,829,624
12,135,091
9,841,377
Operating income
526,923
489,637
1,494,665
1,285,797
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
7,835
2,462
12,447
6,596
Other, net
98
733
7,731
6,382
Other income, net
7,933
3,195
20,178
12,978
Earnings before income taxes
534,856
492,832
1,514,843
1,298,775
Income tax expense
120,694
132,922
368,975
333,941
Net earnings
414,162
359,910
1,145,868
964,834
Less net (losses) earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(47
)
842
7,745
2,174
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
414,209
$
359,068
$
1,138,123
$
962,660
Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.54
$
2.09
$
6.84
$
5.61
Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share
$
2.56
$
2.12
$
6.90
$
5.68
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
163,250
171,565
166,398
171,549
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
162,029
169,633
164,944
169,398
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$
414,162
$
359,910
$
1,145,868
$
964,834
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Provisions for losses on accounts receivable
5,570
3,739
9,917
6,028
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(3,070
)
(7,658
)
(14,928
)
2,343
Stock compensation expense
14,175
15,204
51,296
57,298
Depreciation and amortization
15,187
12,753
42,416
38,415
Other, net
1,435
626
144
1,523
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
634,421
(714,300
)
880,364
(1,377,997
)
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
(350,922
)
436,343
(343,902
)
769,525
Decrease (increase) in deferred contract costs
226,087
(328,932
)
437,155
(550,572
)
(Decrease) increase in contract liabilities
(249,895
)
381,192
(488,826
)
635,286
(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable, net
(31,397
)
33,378
(78,568
)
32,022
(Increase) decrease in other, net
(5,369
)
(14,884
)
2,040
(15,208
)
Net cash from operating activities
670,384
177,371
1,642,976
563,497
Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(15,928
)
(9,870
)
(68,498
)
(24,800
)
Other, net
(590
)
(157
)
(645
)
(53
)
Net cash from investing activities
(16,518
)
(10,027
)
(69,143
)
(24,853
)
Financing Activities:
Payments from borrowing on lines of credit
(21,117
)
(1,045
)
(29,601
)
(2,570
)
Proceeds from borrowing on lines of credit
—
8,524
56,545
10,138
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
61,885
56,965
73,318
99,433
Repurchases of common stock
(469,041
)
(76,595
)
(1,018,106
)
(225,064
)
Dividends paid
—
—
(109,828
)
(98,387
)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
—
(4
)
(19,333
)
(15,172
)
Distribution to noncontrolling interest
(543
)
(1,631
)
(543
)
(1,631
)
Net cash from financing activities
(428,816
)
(13,786
)
(1,047,548
)
(233,253
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(47,487
)
(7,573
)
(100,443
)
(13,076
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
177,563
145,985
425,842
292,315
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,976,971
1,674,121
1,728,692
1,527,791
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
2,154,534
$
1,820,106
$
2,154,534
$
1,820,106
Taxes Paid:
Income taxes
$
150,960
$
104,617
$
465,711
$
295,153
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Business Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
UNITED
STATES
OTHER
NORTH
AMERICA
LATIN
AMERICA
NORTH
ASIA
SOUTH
ASIA
EUROPE
MIDDLE
EAST,
AFRICA
AND
INDIA
ELIMI-
NATIONS
CONSOLI-
DATED
For the three months ended September 30, 2022:
Revenues
$
1,244,515
140,622
68,057
1,489,331
518,780
637,411
264,518
(1,088
)
4,362,146
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1
$
742,826
80,116
41,638
1,250,872
416,817
453,248
209,248
(492
)
3,194,273
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
314,442
30,151
15,057
98,758
37,577
109,308
36,181
(524
)
640,950
Operating income
$
187,247
30,355
11,362
139,701
64,386
74,855
19,089
(72
)
526,923
Identifiable assets at period end
$
3,553,279
272,527
137,472
915,895
421,148
1,020,756
322,160
(35,711
)
6,607,526
Capital expenditures
$
9,278
556
419
581
426
3,619
1,049
—
15,928
Equity
$
2,430,632
129,346
59,494
304,496
180,855
289,595
140,147
(43,172
)
3,491,393
For the three months ended September 30, 2021:
Revenues
$
1,134,096
116,404
54,303
1,690,381
538,780
564,810
221,777
(1,290
)
4,319,261
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1
$
661,515
63,031
34,216
1,417,283
445,970
389,208
174,733
(466
)
3,185,490
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
238,943
33,077
14,759
141,109
54,003
126,475
36,598
(830
)
644,134
Operating income
$
233,638
20,296
5,328
131,989
38,807
49,127
10,446
6
489,637
Identifiable assets at period end
$
3,417,496
256,638
110,406
1,558,109
457,615
990,123
328,671
(42,675
)
7,076,383
Capital expenditures
$
6,001
248
175
435
351
2,254
406
—
9,870
Equity
$
2,451,584
93,084
37,087
368,535
129,941
258,805
123,304
(41,748
)
3,420,592
UNITED
STATES
OTHER
NORTH
AMERICA
LATIN
AMERICA
NORTH
ASIA
SOUTH
ASIA
EUROPE
MIDDLE
EAST,
AFRICA
AND
INDIA
ELIMI-
NATIONS
CONSOLI-
DATED
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Revenues
$
3,751,102
390,220
191,900
4,840,822
1,776,355
1,871,509
811,147
(3,299
)
13,629,756
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1
$
2,303,428
230,154
118,793
4,054,319
1,463,173
1,335,267
647,510
(1,312
)
10,151,332
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
962,817
86,328
42,654
326,767
121,634
333,971
111,481
(1,893
)
1,983,759
Operating income
$
484,857
73,738
30,453
459,736
191,548
202,271
52,156
(94
)
1,494,665
Identifiable assets at period end
$
3,553,279
272,527
137,472
915,895
421,148
1,020,756
322,160
(35,711
)
6,607,526
Capital expenditures
$
45,149
2,672
705
1,878
1,152
13,343
3,599
—
68,498
Equity
$
2,430,632
129,346
59,494
304,496
180,855
289,595
140,147
(43,172
)
3,491,393
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021:
Revenues
$
3,007,053
311,986
146,148
4,208,811
1,306,264
1,576,092
574,469
(3,649
)
11,127,174
Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1
$
1,731,032
175,392
86,868
3,471,453
1,051,133
1,072,973
444,132
(1,576
)
8,031,407
Salaries and other operating expenses2
$
718,762
90,114
41,871
354,841
146,214
359,338
100,899
(2,069
)
1,809,970
Operating income
$
557,259
46,480
17,409
382,517
108,917
143,781
29,438
(4
)
1,285,797
Identifiable assets at period end
$
3,417,496
256,638
110,406
1,558,109
457,615
990,123
328,671
(42,675
)
7,076,383
Capital expenditures
$
11,931
434
300
1,192
1,462
7,908
1,573
—
24,800
Equity
$
2,451,584
93,084
37,087
368,535
129,941
258,805
123,304
(41,748
)
3,420,592
1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals operating expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
2Salaries and other operating expenses totals salaries and related, rent and occupancy, depreciation and amortization, selling and promotion and other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.
