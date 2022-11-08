DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Extremely Robust COVID-19 Clinical Trial Pipeline With 420+ Key Companies Expected to Change the Pace of the COVID-19 Treatment

COVID-19 clinical trial pipeline constitutes 420+ key companies continuously working towards developing 520+ COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'COVID-19 Competitive Landscape - 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the COVID-19 competitive domain.





Key Takeaways from the COVID-19 Pipeline Report

Over 420+ COVID-19 companies are evaluating 520+ COVID-19 pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the COVID-19 market would significantly increase market revenue.

COVID-19 companies are evaluating COVID-19 pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the COVID-19 market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading COVID-19 companies such as Westvac Biopharma, Xenothera, Windtree Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, ViiV Healthcare, Verastem, VBL Therapeutics, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., Valneva, Uni-Pharma Kleon Tsetis Pharmaceutical Laboratories, UNION Therapeutics, Trustem, Toscana Life Sciences, Throne Biotechnologies, Thirty respiratory Limited, Theravance Biopharma, TC BioPharm, and others are evaluating novel drugs for COVID-19 to improve the treatment landscape.

Key COVID-19 pipeline therapies in various stages of development include XAV-19, Sinapultide, VIR-7831, Maraviroc, Duvelisib, VB 201, AV-001, VLA2001, T3 solution for injection, UNIKINON, UNI911, Umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cells, MAD0004J08, Stem Cell Educator therapy, RESP301, TD-0903, TCB008, Bemiparin, Pentarlandir UPPTA, Emapalumab, Kan Jang capsules, hMSC, BDB-001, Ebselen, COVI-DROPS| Placebo, STI-5656, COVI-AMG, PSC-04, S-1226, GBP510, SARS-COV-2 inactivated vaccine, SCTA01, SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cells), Inactivated, NuSepin, Silmitasertib, SLV213, RUTI vaccine, Olokizumab + RPH-104, Mesenchymal stem cell (ADR-001), CYT107, Apabetalone, RTB101, RSLV-132, RBT-9, GRAd-COV2, REGN-COV2 Antibody Cocktail, ABC 294640, Upamostat, Mesenchymal Stromal Cells, Bardoxolone methyl, Telacebec, IQC-950AN, LYT-100, PUL-042, PTC-299, PLX-PAD, PLN-74809, Conestat alfa, Treamid, Melatonin, LTX-109, Selenium, Ramipril, PF-06650833, Polyoxidonium, Remimazolam, OP-101, Rayaldee, OT-101, ADM03820, OLT 1177, NVXCoV 2373, DFV890, Crizanlizumab, MAS-825, NBT-NM108, Ambrisentan, Sargramostim, Gam-COVID-Vac, mRNA-1283, mRNA-1273, MP1032, Molnupiravir, M5049, Covifenz, INOmax, MW33, COVID-19 convalescent plasma, LB1148, Mavrilimumab, and others.

In October 2022, eFFECTOR Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment for the second cohort of a three-cohort Phase Ib clinical trial of zotatifin in non-hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

In October 2022, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron have been approved for use in children and adolescents in the United States.

In October 2022, an intranasal formulation of AstraZeneca's widely used COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, failed at the first hurdle, with results from a phase I trial revealing that it was unable to stimulate a strong immune response to the virus.

In September 2022, Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate codenamed BBV154, which has now been rechristened iNCOVACC became the world's first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) after the Indian drug regulator approved it for a two-dose primary immunization of those aged 18 years and above. COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials phase III

In July 2022, Revive Therapeutics Ltd. is pleased to provide an update on the Company's U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") Phase III clinical trial (the "Study") (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The Company had unblinded the pre-dose selection data (the "Data") to potentially support the amended Study protocol with the new primary efficacy endpoints. The assigned unblinded statistician team is currently analyzing the Data, and the Company aims to submit the amended Study protocol to the FDA shortly thereafter. The proposed new primary efficacy endpoints may include the rate of sustained clinical resolution of symptoms of COVID-19, which addresses the shift in COVID-19 clinical outcomes observed over the course of the pandemic, and, therefore, to have more meaningful study endpoints for the FDA to consider for potential Emergency Use Authorization

In April 2022, Direct Biologics, FDA approved the company to proceed with its Phase III clinical trial using its investigational EV drug, ExoFlo, to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to Covid-19. Direct Biologics is the first and only EV Company to receive FDA Phase III approval for an Investigational New Drug (IND) indication to date

In April 2022, Direct Biologics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had awarded their EV drug product ExoFlo with a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19.

In March 2022, Akston BiosciencesCorp and Biolexis, a division of Stelis Biopharma Ltd., entered into a licensing, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement for Akston's AKS-452, a protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine. Biolexis gained the right to manufacture and commercialize AKS-452 (branded as AmbiVax-CTM) in India and over 130 countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, largely covering the low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs). Biolexis will also leverage the capabilities of Strides Group for launching this vaccine across regions where the group has a deep market presence, and established relationships

COVID-19 Overview

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus, SARS coronavirus 2. (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness similar to the flu. The COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, and difficulty breathing. The majority of people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and will recover without the need for special care. People over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illnesses. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, the COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted through saliva or nasal discharge droplets.

COVID-19 Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Sargramostim: Nobelpharma

Nobelpharma's drug Sargramostim is a synthetic version of a natural substance produced in the body. It is used to boost the body's production of white blood cells. Sargramostim is given to patients with decreased ability to produce white blood cells. It is also used in some medical procedures (for example, bone marrow/stem cell transplants). It is a supportive medication but does not aid cancer treatment. The product is currently in Phase II/III development for the treatment of COVID-19.

Sotrovimab: Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology's Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2. The antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that causes SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make resistance development more difficult. Sotrovimab, which incorporates Xencor, Inc.'s XtendTM technology, has also been designed to achieve high concentrations in the lungs for optimal penetration into SARS-CoV-2-affected airway tissues and to have an extended half-life.

A snapshot of the COVID-19 Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

COVID-19 Drugs Company Phase MoA SKYCovione Sarepta Therapeutics Registered Immunostimulants Sotrovimab Vir Biotechnology Registered Virus internalisation inhibitors Sargramostim Nobelpharma Phase III Granulocyte stimulants; Haematopoiesis stimulants; Macrophage stimulants; Neutrophil stimulants Tradipitant Vanda Pharmaceuticals Phase III Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists; Substance P inhibitors XAV-19 Xenothera Phase II/III Virus internalisation inhibitors MAD0004J08 Toscana Life Sciences Phase II/III Virus internalisation inhibitors RESP301 Thirty respiratory Phase II/III Membrane fusion protein inhibitors; Virus replication inhibitors Niclosamide UNION Therapeutics Phase II/III Mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation uncouplers; MTOR protein inhibitors; Notch signalling pathway inhibitors; STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors; Virus internalisation inhibitors; Virus replication inhibitors Sinapultide Windtree Therapeutics Phase II Cell membrane permeability enhancers MAS-825 Novartis Phase II Interleukin 1 beta inhibitors; Interleukin 18 inhibitors Maraviroc ViiV Healthcare Phase II CCR5 receptor antagonists; Virus internalisation inhibitors Abivertinib ACEA Therapeutics Phase II Apoptosis stimulants; Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists; Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors; Raf kinase inhibitors; Ras protein inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists Ebselen Sound Pharmaceuticals Phase II Antioxidants; Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; Glutathione peroxidase stimulants; Leukotriene B4 receptor antagonists; Prostaglandin receptor antagonists; Viral papain like protease inhibitors; Viral protein inhibitors; Virus replication inhibitors Duvelisib Secura Bio Phase II Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors; Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors TCB008 TC BioPharm Preclinical Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

Scope of the COVID-19 Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

Key COVID-19 Companies: Westvac Biopharma, Xenothera, Windtree Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, ViiV Healthcare, Verastem, VBL Therapeutics, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., Valneva, Uni-Pharma Kleon Tsetis Pharmaceutical Laboratories, UNION Therapeutics, Trustem, Toscana Life Sciences, Throne Biotechnologies, Thirty respiratory Limited, Theravance Biopharma, TC BioPharm, and others

Key COVID-19 Pipeline Therapies: XAV-19, Sinapultide, VIR-7831, Maraviroc, Duvelisib, VB 201, AV-001, VLA2001, T3 solution for injection, UNIKINON, UNI911, Umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cells, MAD0004J08, Stem Cell Educator therapy, RESP301, TD-0903, TCB008, Bemiparin, Pentarlandir UPPTA, Emapalumab, Kan Jang capsules, hMSC, BDB-001, Ebselen, COVI-DROPS| Placebo, STI-5656, COVI-AMG, PSC-04, S-1226, GBP510, SARS-COV-2 inactivated vaccine, SCTA01, SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cells), Inactivated, NuSepin, Silmitasertib, SLV213, RUTI vaccine, Olokizumab + RPH-104, Mesenchymal stem cell (ADR-001), CYT107, Apabetalone, RTB101, RSLV-132, RBT-9, GRAd-COV2, REGN-COV2 Antibody Cocktail, ABC 294640, Upamostat, Mesenchymal Stromal Cells, Bardoxolone methyl, Telacebec, IQC-950AN, LYT-100, PUL-042, PTC-299, PLX-PAD, PLN-74809, Conestat alfa, Treamid, Melatonin, LTX-109, Selenium, Ramipril, PF-06650833, Polyoxidonium, Remimazolam, OP-101, Rayaldee, OT-101, ADM03820, OLT 1177, NVXCoV 2373, DFV890, Crizanlizumab, MAS-825, NBT-NM108, Ambrisentan, Sargramostim, Gam-COVID-Vac, mRNA-1283, mRNA-1273, MP1032, Molnupiravir, M5049, Covifenz, INOmax, MW33, COVID-19 convalescent plasma, LB1148, Mavrilimumab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. COVID-19 Pipeline Report Introduction 2. COVID-19 Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. COVID-19 Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. COVID-19 Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. COVID-19 Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. COVID-19 Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. COVID-19 Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. COVID-19 Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. COVID-19 Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the COVID-19 Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the COVID-19 Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

