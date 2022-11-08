The "Cellulose Nitrate: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cellulose Nitrate estimated at US$757.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Printing Inks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$391.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wood Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $206.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Cellulose Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$206.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$167.6 Million by the year 2027.

Automotive Paints Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

In the global Automotive Paints segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$114 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$179.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cellulose Nitrate Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

