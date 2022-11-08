London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Unique Network, IAAI GloCha, Un-Habitat, Climate Chain Coalition will be on the ground with world leaders at COP27, the UN climate summit in Egypt from November 6 - 18. Unique Network will lead blockchains' role in the fight against climate change at the COP27 Digital Innovation Pavilion. They are delighted to partner with leading technology projects to present the Digital Innovation and DigItal Art 4 Climate pavilion at the UN Climate Conference COP27.





Digital Innovation and Digital Art 4 Climate Pavilion COP27

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9085/143461_29acfe5154db78bc_001full.jpg

Unique Network have been actively supporting the vision to use NFTs and advanced blockchain technology to deliver sustainable solutions for the future. In September, the Digital Art 4 Climate project was presented at a conference in the United Nations Headquarters, where the CEO Alexander Mitrovich also represented the industry on UN Web TV. Leading minds, voices and artists gathered in New York City to discuss the role of digital art, NFTs, and technology in helping to solve youth-focused climate action empowerment. The conference showcased the opportunities for Digital Art to transform the way climate change is represented.

"I believe that blockchain has a tremendous potential to help in our challenges to tackle climate change. Consider the impact the industrial revolution had on how we lived 100 years ago, and now consider how we can use blockchain to improve the next generation of digital transformation. At the end of the day, we want to say as humans that we helped more than we destroyed the planet," says Alexander Mitrovich, CEO of Unique Network.

The COP27 Digital Innovation Pavilion is a space in which digital solution providers and the global climate action and climate governance communities can meet and learn from one another in order to find pathways towards accelerated, environmentally sound and socially accepted deployment of emerging technologies like blockchain technology, AI, IoT and other digital innovations for all-of-society climate action empowerment and implementation of the global climate action goals of the Paris Agreement.

The pavilion is being co-hosted by Unique Network, The HBAR Foundation, SUSTEX (Sustainability Tech Expo) and Carbon Market Exchange and its program is being presented in collaboration with a wide range of partners incl. Evercity NovaSphere Canada @Sustainable Digital Finance Alliance ClimateScience Cointelegraph UN Habitat Youth programme @UNEP World Environment Situation Room, government of Slovenia, UNIDO ClimaTechRun, ACE_AT Arts Help @iycforyouth @Global Youth Development Institute MetaCOP @Haqq Association Social Alpha Foundation United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) Open Earth Foundation.

As the journey to COP27 begins and the world focuses on climate action to tackle our biggest climate issues it is worth reflecting on the impact of digital art already this year.

About Unique Network

Unique Network is an infrastructure for the next generation of NFTs. The first NFT chain for Kusama and Polkadot, Unique Network provides developers independence from high network transaction fees, dense upgrades, and siloed NFTs. The Unique Network team has partnered with numerous NFT projects in order to deepen the integrations needed to expand NFT use cases and usability.

Media Contact

Charu Sethi

CMO, Unique Network

cs@unique.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143461