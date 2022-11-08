Hiring the right talent is essential to ensure a company's success.

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Uday and Sagar, the co-founders of BrewApps (a successful mobile app development company), are back with their latest venture - TestDojo. This time they're going into the products space with the launch of a pre-employment skills assessment platform.



Since its inception in 2020, BrewApps has built its reputation as one of the most trusted mobile and web app development agencies. The company works with several organizations worldwide and has a proven track record of delivering quality products. BrewApps specializes in building mobile apps for budding entrepreneurs, startups, big enterprises, and basically anyone with an idea who needs help developing a mobile-based product or service.

After working with partners and clients in several industries like healthcare, social media, education, and travel, Sagar and Uday decided to build something useful in the Recruitment domain. Hiring the right talent is one of the most important things a company can do to ensure its success. However, it can also be one of the most challenging and time-consuming tasks. Often companies spend a lot of time and energy vetting through a huge pile of resumes and conducting in-depth interviews only to realize in the later stages that the candidate is not a good fit for the position. Even the team at BrewApps faced these challenges while hiring for several roles at their company.

Sagar and Uday's new venture TestDojo is a SaaS platform that addresses these issues and makes it easier for companies to streamline the candidate screening and hiring process based on various role-based skills. With TestDojo, it's easy to screen and shortlist candidates for a job in an unbiased way. Companies can set up tests in minutes and view results in real-time to see who is most qualified for the role. TestDojo also offers a library of predefined tests that companies can use to get started. The system uses clever techniques to identify the best candidates and rank them based on their performance.

There are many reasons why a company should screen candidates and test skills for new roles.

It helps to ensure that only the most qualified candidates are moved further into the hiring process and eventually hired. It allows the company to identify any areas of weakness that need to be addressed. It helps to create a level playing field for all candidates. It helps ensure that the company makes the best use of its human resources.

With TestDojo, Sagar and Uday have started a new chapter in their entrepreneurial journey. TestDojo is currently being Beta-tested by several early adopters and partners in the technology industry, with a full release planned in the coming months.





"At BrewApps, we are passionate about our work and always look for new ways to help our clients succeed. Sagar and I are very proud of what the team has accomplished so far, and with TestDojo, I am excited to see what the future holds," Uday said.





When asked about TestDojo, Sagar said, "Building BrewApps has given us tremendous exposure to many challenges in the industry. TestDojo is our attempt to solve one of the problems we have seen companies struggle with. Seeing how TestDojo has already proved to be a useful tool for hiring at BrewApps and our partners, I am very optimistic about the possibilities that lie ahead."

