Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Frankfurt
08.11.22
11:17 Uhr
38,400 Euro
+1,000
+2,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.11.2022 | 17:09
Bioventix Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

London, November 8

8 November 2022

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Bioventix plc (AIM: BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 together with a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Form of Proxy to shareholders that have elected to receive documentation in hard copy format. Both documents will also be available from the Company's website at www.bioventix.com under the Investors section.

The Company's AGM will be held at Farnham Castle, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 0AG on Thursday 8 December 2022 at 2.00pm.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

