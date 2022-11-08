Researchers led by Germany's TÜV Rheinland have created a database of technical risks and mitigation measures for PV installations. Their broad overview of quantification methods has shown that further standardization is required.A group of scientists led by German standards body TÜV Rheinland has compiled an extensive review presenting all semi-quantitative and quantitative methodologies that are used to assess technical risks in PV systems. The researchers based their analysis on three methods that are commonly used to quantify the impact of technical risks. They considered failure modes and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...