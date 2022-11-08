BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Statement regarding Share Buybacks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Statement regarding Share Buybacks

The Company does not have an absolute target discount level at which it will buy back shares but it has historically bought back some of its outstanding share capital when deemed appropriate. This is explained more thoroughly within the Annual Report and Financial Statements (https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/annual-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf) and is not a change to our existing discount management policy. For example, during the period 29 April 2022 to 31 October 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 2,051,000 Ordinary shares at an average discount to prevailing cum income NAV of 8.55%.

This does not preclude a more active approach; the Company may therefore consider a single purchase, or series of purchases, of its shares in larger volumes to enhance the NAV per share given the positive long-term prospects for the Company's portfolio.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 3000

Edward Gibson Watt - Corporate Finance

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Tel: 020 7663 3227





