Valbiotis (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, informs the public that an amendment to the Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on November 8, 2022.

This document is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the Valbiotis website (https://www.valbiotis.com/en/regulatory-information/) as well as from the AMF (www.amf-france.org/).

In addition to the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on May 19, 2022 under number D.22-0451, this amendment sets out the highlights recently communicated as well as the update of the risks relating to the Company's new commercial strategy (press release of October 7, 2022).

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a Research Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

Name: Valbiotis

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Ticker symbol: ALVAL

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on May 19, 2022 and completed by an amendment on November 8, 2022. This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country.

