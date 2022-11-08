Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - Coastal Kapital LLC, a financial service leader, focused on offering commercial equipment and asset-based lending that maintains thousands of relationships with business owners, has expanded its team and hired new employees.

The company aims to strengthen its current position as the center of excellence in financial services and is growing as well as expanding as it opens more positions.

Coastal Kapital has implemented media and book financing to the internal line and partnered with "New to the Street" for media package financing and an unstoppable branding agency to assist authors with financing for publication.

Furthermore, the company has added hard collateral application funding with up to $350,000 with same-day financing up to 2023.





Regarding previous employees, Eric Watt has been moved to Sr. Account Executive. Watt first came to Coastal Kapital as an Account Executive in the summer of 2022 and learned to take pride in everyday work and life. Watt graduated with a Marketing degree and with a firm background in interest in sales; he brought solutions to the construction, agriculture, and landscape customers alike.

In terms of on-boarded new employees, Sarah Rilling was added as an Operations Manager. Rilling is from Ohio and has joined after spending 11 years in the financial industry. She went to Ohio University, where she studied dual marketing and business communications majors. She has a strong determination to find the best fit for every single customer and ensure that the process of achieving their goals is as simple as possible.

Loni Dishman has been added as a Credit Processor. Before joining, Dishman worked as a Sr Loan Processor for FBC Mortgage, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, where the main role was processing mortgage loans under various investors and programs. She graduated from the University of Phoenix in May of 2014 with an AA focused on accounting.

Senior Vice President Christopher Murray has expanded his vendor sector by taking his team on the road. As a result of this, Coastal Kapital can create a more personable approach to equipment vendor partnerships. Murray has attended Salem State College with a major in Business and a minor in Finance. He is an electrician that has worked in Corporate Development and Property Management, with experience in the Finance industry and Capital and Equipment Financing since 2009. Murray is dedicated to providing top-quality customer service and knows Banking and Finance as well.

With this new talent, Coastal Kapital can deliver outstanding service and push the boundaries of what is possible.

About Coastal Kapital LLC

Coastal Kapital LLC is a dedicated financial service leader specializing in commercial equipment and asset-based lending. Coastal Kapital Specializes in offering simple, safe, and quick services and aims to maintain relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the United States, all of which value partnership and integrity in their line of work.

