Dienstag, 08.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
08.11.2022 | 19:10
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 8

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

8 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 8 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 350.1044 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 353.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 346 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,446,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,644,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 8 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
226347.00 08:11:2600062007512TRLO0LSE
1347.00 08:11:2600062007513TRLO0LSE
241347.50 08:11:2600062007514TRLO0LSE
23347.50 08:11:2600062007515TRLO0LSE
2832346.00 08:17:0300062007804TRLO0LSE
79349.00 08:40:0700062008634TRLO0LSE
319349.00 08:40:0700062008635TRLO0LSE
2005349.00 08:40:0700062008636TRLO0LSE
1023349.00 08:43:2600062008756TRLO0LSE
2913349.00 08:43:2600062008758TRLO0LSE
1706349.00 08:43:2600062008760TRLO0LSE
720349.00 08:43:2600062008761TRLO0LSE
1329349.00 08:43:3400062008774TRLO0LSE
2111349.00 08:46:4200062008912TRLO0LSE
2111348.00 08:46:4500062008913TRLO0LSE
2572347.50 08:55:1100062009077TRLO0LSE
309347.50 09:55:1500062011412TRLO0LSE
2076347.50 09:55:1500062011413TRLO0LSE
2307348.00 10:40:5800062013242TRLO0LSE
2054347.50 11:15:0100062014003TRLO0LSE
600348.00 11:15:0100062014004TRLO0LSE
1338348.00 11:15:0100062014005TRLO0LSE
36348.00 11:15:0100062014006TRLO0LSE
466348.00 11:15:0100062014007TRLO0LSE
2303348.00 11:58:2000062015214TRLO0LSE
1000347.50 12:00:0100062015284TRLO0LSE
1208347.50 12:00:0100062015285TRLO0LSE
2222347.50 12:00:0100062015286TRLO0LSE
2328349.00 13:15:2300062017796TRLO0LSE
34349.00 13:15:2300062017797TRLO0LSE
514349.00 13:15:2300062017798TRLO0LSE
310349.00 13:15:2300062017799TRLO0LSE
2179349.00 13:16:2300062017877TRLO0LSE
22349.00 13:16:2300062017878TRLO0LSE
560349.00 13:16:2300062017879TRLO0LSE
2306348.50 13:32:1300062018748TRLO0LSE
1223350.50 14:17:0300062020649TRLO0LSE
1220352.50 14:38:4900062022063TRLO0LSE
263352.50 14:38:4900062022064TRLO0LSE
1352.50 14:38:4900062022065TRLO0LSE
3572352.50 14:38:4900062022066TRLO0LSE
325352.50 14:38:5100062022067TRLO0LSE
2216352.50 14:42:1300062022224TRLO0LSE
1178353.50 14:51:1400062022692TRLO0LSE
681353.50 14:51:1400062022693TRLO0LSE
82353.50 14:51:1400062022694TRLO0LSE
142353.00 14:58:2700062023177TRLO0LSE
2286353.00 14:58:2700062023178TRLO0LSE
897353.00 15:08:2800062023663TRLO0LSE
1075353.00 15:08:2800062023664TRLO0LSE
2273353.50 15:15:5400062024272TRLO0LSE
2049353.00 15:19:4000062024635TRLO0LSE
1876353.00 15:19:4000062024636TRLO0LSE
359353.00 15:30:0800062025394TRLO0LSE
2305353.00 15:30:0800062025395TRLO0LSE
2430351.50 15:37:4300062026167TRLO0LSE
505351.50 15:48:1300062027247TRLO0LSE
1156351.50 15:48:1300062027248TRLO0LSE
111351.50 15:48:1300062027249TRLO0LSE
431351.50 15:48:1300062027250TRLO0LSE
2020351.50 15:53:1100062027586TRLO0LSE
94351.50 15:53:1100062027587TRLO0LSE
2061352.50 16:07:3000062028747TRLO0LSE
1989352.50 16:16:3800062030199TRLO0LSE
797352.50 16:16:3900062030200TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
