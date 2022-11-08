Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

8 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 8 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 350.1044 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 353.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 346 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 14,446,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 231,644,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 8 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 226 347.00 08:11:26 00062007512TRLO0 LSE 1 347.00 08:11:26 00062007513TRLO0 LSE 241 347.50 08:11:26 00062007514TRLO0 LSE 23 347.50 08:11:26 00062007515TRLO0 LSE 2832 346.00 08:17:03 00062007804TRLO0 LSE 79 349.00 08:40:07 00062008634TRLO0 LSE 319 349.00 08:40:07 00062008635TRLO0 LSE 2005 349.00 08:40:07 00062008636TRLO0 LSE 1023 349.00 08:43:26 00062008756TRLO0 LSE 2913 349.00 08:43:26 00062008758TRLO0 LSE 1706 349.00 08:43:26 00062008760TRLO0 LSE 720 349.00 08:43:26 00062008761TRLO0 LSE 1329 349.00 08:43:34 00062008774TRLO0 LSE 2111 349.00 08:46:42 00062008912TRLO0 LSE 2111 348.00 08:46:45 00062008913TRLO0 LSE 2572 347.50 08:55:11 00062009077TRLO0 LSE 309 347.50 09:55:15 00062011412TRLO0 LSE 2076 347.50 09:55:15 00062011413TRLO0 LSE 2307 348.00 10:40:58 00062013242TRLO0 LSE 2054 347.50 11:15:01 00062014003TRLO0 LSE 600 348.00 11:15:01 00062014004TRLO0 LSE 1338 348.00 11:15:01 00062014005TRLO0 LSE 36 348.00 11:15:01 00062014006TRLO0 LSE 466 348.00 11:15:01 00062014007TRLO0 LSE 2303 348.00 11:58:20 00062015214TRLO0 LSE 1000 347.50 12:00:01 00062015284TRLO0 LSE 1208 347.50 12:00:01 00062015285TRLO0 LSE 2222 347.50 12:00:01 00062015286TRLO0 LSE 2328 349.00 13:15:23 00062017796TRLO0 LSE 34 349.00 13:15:23 00062017797TRLO0 LSE 514 349.00 13:15:23 00062017798TRLO0 LSE 310 349.00 13:15:23 00062017799TRLO0 LSE 2179 349.00 13:16:23 00062017877TRLO0 LSE 22 349.00 13:16:23 00062017878TRLO0 LSE 560 349.00 13:16:23 00062017879TRLO0 LSE 2306 348.50 13:32:13 00062018748TRLO0 LSE 1223 350.50 14:17:03 00062020649TRLO0 LSE 1220 352.50 14:38:49 00062022063TRLO0 LSE 263 352.50 14:38:49 00062022064TRLO0 LSE 1 352.50 14:38:49 00062022065TRLO0 LSE 3572 352.50 14:38:49 00062022066TRLO0 LSE 325 352.50 14:38:51 00062022067TRLO0 LSE 2216 352.50 14:42:13 00062022224TRLO0 LSE 1178 353.50 14:51:14 00062022692TRLO0 LSE 681 353.50 14:51:14 00062022693TRLO0 LSE 82 353.50 14:51:14 00062022694TRLO0 LSE 142 353.00 14:58:27 00062023177TRLO0 LSE 2286 353.00 14:58:27 00062023178TRLO0 LSE 897 353.00 15:08:28 00062023663TRLO0 LSE 1075 353.00 15:08:28 00062023664TRLO0 LSE 2273 353.50 15:15:54 00062024272TRLO0 LSE 2049 353.00 15:19:40 00062024635TRLO0 LSE 1876 353.00 15:19:40 00062024636TRLO0 LSE 359 353.00 15:30:08 00062025394TRLO0 LSE 2305 353.00 15:30:08 00062025395TRLO0 LSE 2430 351.50 15:37:43 00062026167TRLO0 LSE 505 351.50 15:48:13 00062027247TRLO0 LSE 1156 351.50 15:48:13 00062027248TRLO0 LSE 111 351.50 15:48:13 00062027249TRLO0 LSE 431 351.50 15:48:13 00062027250TRLO0 LSE 2020 351.50 15:53:11 00062027586TRLO0 LSE 94 351.50 15:53:11 00062027587TRLO0 LSE 2061 352.50 16:07:30 00062028747TRLO0 LSE 1989 352.50 16:16:38 00062030199TRLO0 LSE 797 352.50 16:16:39 00062030200TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com