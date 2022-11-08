Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - ApeParkDAO is the official decentralized governance organization for the ApePark GameFi asset management digital trading platform. ApeParkDAO is building an unprecedented Metaverse ecosystem. With GameFi + NFT as the core, it builds the underlying economic base for the game on the platform and provides credible transaction certificates. The ApePark project attracts top experts in the fields of gaming, finance, blockchain, etc.





ApePark

The DAO manages this ecosystem through universal decision-making power, without any central authority.

The APD platform token will total 115 million tokens, of which 50 million will be released through Bargain mechanism, 50 million will be release through DAO, and 15 million will be released through Unity mechanism.

ApePark Platform:

The ApePark will be the first digital trading platform focused on GameFi asset management, allowing users to trade any type of gaming items and more.

ApePark platform exclusive interests:

1. Free launchpad and token listing for developers (Can only be redeemed once)

2. Zero transaction fees for all NFT game assets

3. VVIP exclusive interests

Official website: https://apepark.games/

ApePark NFT

ApePark NFT is a status governance NFT.

Holders will own 100% of the future governance rights for the platform.

They'll also have a collective referendum to decide the future development direction and revenue distribution rules. The 15 million APD tokens will be distributed as linear releases to all NFT holders.

Total Available: 10,000

ApePark has received seed investment from DaoverseCapital, Crypto Nord and other parties.

Media Contact:

Alex Wang

Email: info@apepark.com

Website: https://apepark.games/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/apeparkdao

