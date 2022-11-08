Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Lithium-Rakete startet durch!
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
08.11.22
15:55 Uhr
12,265 Euro
-0,135
-1,09 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2022 | 22:41
92 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg,November8, 2022 - Millicom International Cellular SA") announces that Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The live event will take place in Barcelona and is expected to begin at approximately 1:10 pm local time (7:10 am Miami / 1:10 pm Stockholm).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at www.millicom.com/investorsor at the following link.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a88ded8b-af1b-4498-b7c2-2b34ecc2092d)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
