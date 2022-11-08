Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Millicom (Tigo) to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Luxembourg,November8, 2022 - Millicom International Cellular SA") announces that Millicom's Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The live event will take place in Barcelona and is expected to begin at approximately 1:10 pm local time (7:10 am Miami / 1:10 pm Stockholm).
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at www.millicom.com/investorsor at the following link.
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
