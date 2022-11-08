Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") has received a request from OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue a statement about recent promotional activity regarding its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On November 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities related to the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Venture Market, including the distribution of sponsored content published by Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") and its associated partners (including Market Jar Media Inc.) discussing the Company, its business and operations, and other digital asset and technology companies generally, including those that are publicly traded. The publications also contained summaries of recent news releases issued by the Company. OTC Markets provided an example of the promotional material for the Company's reference.

The Company understands this promotional activity did not result in any increased or unusual trading activity in the Common Shares.

After an inquiry by management, none of the Company's executive officers or directors have sold or purchased shares of the Company within the past 90 days. To the knowledge of the Company, no third-party service providers referred to herein have sold or purchased shares of the Company within the past 90 days. There are no controlling shareholders of the Company. The Company has not issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

Native Ads is a third-party marketing firm retained by the Company to provide communications and media services. The sponsored content produced presented factual statements regarding the Company, its business, operations and industry. The Company provided Native Ads with publicly available source information for the sponsored content and retained editorial control over the wording in the materials, including reviewing the materials for factual accuracy prior to their dissemination. The Company does not believe the statements in the sponsored content were false or misleading. The appointment of Native Ads, the nature of the relationship between the Company and Native Ads, as well as compensation to be paid to Native Ads was publicly disclosed in a Company news release on September 7, 2021, which can be found under the Company's public profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website, as well as in the sponsored content. Native Ads owns and controls securities of the Company representing less than 1% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares.

In the last 12 months, the Company has worked with Native Ads, as well as Digital Panda Consulting Inc., Rich TV Live Inc., Hybrid Financial Ltd., The Dales Report Inc., Departure Capital Inc. and Digitonic Limited (details of which have been publicly disclosed in a news release of the Company dated April 18, 2022) to provide the Company marketing, investor relations, public relations, or other related services (the "Service Providers"). To the knowledge of the Company, none of the Service Providers own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

