Alinker has launched its new non-electric, no-pedal walking bike for people with mobility challenges, designed to grant freedom and long-distance movement to those who otherwise would not be able to access it.

Walking Tricycle For Cerebral Palsy Mobility Assistance Launched By Alinker

These new movement assistance devices come to the market in order to help those who have been historically limited by insurance and access to assistive devices. The Alinker is available to everyone, and the company has taken recent steps to make the device more affordable as well.

The Alinker is specifically tailored to those who have conditions such as cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, muscular dystrophy, and arthritis. Those suffering from these conditions may still be able to move but lack the ability to support themselves, which is exactly what this device is designed to assist with.

To deal with the issue of affordability, the company has included support for Go Fund Me-style crowdfunding campaigns, allowing participants to raise the money for the device directly from the community they are a part of, already providing hundreds of devices to those who otherwise would not have had access.

The team behind the Alinker has stated that their mission is to encourage those living with a disability to engage with their community and to have the freedom to do so. They know the importance of human connection and the freedom provided by autonomy, which is what the Alinker has been designed to provide.

