As a platform that shares profits, Chungdam Renewable Energy (CREMOA) connects people who want to do new and renewable energy business together by utilizing blockchain technology. Its native token CREMOA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Chungdam Renewable Energy

Cheongdam Electric Power Co., Ltd. is a construction company specializing in solar power generation. Since its establishment in 2008, it has been carrying out numerous projects. As a result, it has acquired various core know-how while carrying out optimal solar power plant construction even under very severe weather and terrain conditions. For example, in farmland with very rough soil conditions, water-filled reservoirs, difficult slopes, curved forests, warehouses, livestock houses/barns, various office buildings, and salt farms full of salt and moisture on the island of Sinan-gun, it built solar power plants effectively and very successfully without any mistakes.

Even now, the company is doing its best to provide unforgettable deep trust and impression to its customers from all over the country. With the hope that it will work together with others for a dazzling future, Chungdam Renewable Energy Memorandum Of Agreement (CREMOA) was born for renewable energy, and to enable all people to love the environment, see innovation, and enjoy a challenging and progressive life.

Connecting people who want to do new and renewable energy business together, CREMOA is a platform that shares profits. Cheongdam Electric Power's unique technology analyzes the scale and profit of the renewable energy business and creates a smooth business direction and successful results considering essential and additional factors. It sets the ratio based on the analyzed data and by disclosing business investment and distribution of profits, so that general users can participate in the business smoothly after purchasing CREMOA tokens.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, CREMOA allows consumers to directly experience investment in renewable energy and create a revenue-generating structure. It strives to take the lead in implementing 2050 carbon neutrality and RE100, and in 2050, to create a brand that everyone can recognize.

About CREMOA Token

CREMOA is the native token of Chungdam Renewable Energy Memorandum Of Agreement project. Stable income from new/renewable energy sales and increase in token value can make profit for investors who hold the CREMOA tokens.

Based on BEP-20, CREMOA has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 50% goes into the foundation used for project development and operation, 10% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for contributors, 20% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to partners and advisors, and the remaining 10% will be used for R&D.

The CREMOA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the Chungdam Renewable Energy investment can easily buy and sell CREMOA token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CREMOA token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Official Website: https://www.cremoa.io/en

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

