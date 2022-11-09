New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2022) - UNice is a brand with a history spanning nearly a decade and available in many countries and regions, known for its high quality and authentic designs. In addition to geographic expansion, UNice has also been expanding its wig product categories. Recently, it launched "UNice Air Wigs."





UNice Air Wigs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/143454_57aa89c22471f9f9_001full.jpg

Riker, the Product Manager of UNice Hair, said the attraction of this product innovation is that UNice pushes the envelope on top of the open cap wig, making up for the shortcomings of many other similar products. "Our new collection promotes a more natural and a healthier installation approach. This allows the scalp to breathe through the wigs and helps natural hair growth. For us, we care about the needs that our users focus on."

UNice Air Wigs aim to make more mature women have a better experience and feeling when wearing wigs, so that users who are concerned about scalp health can wear wigs without worrying about scalp sensitivity and itchiness, making wearing wigs an enjoyment and pleasure.

The design details of UNice Air Wigs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/143454_57aa89c22471f9f9_002full.jpg

1. Breathable: Breathable dome wig cap which allows scalp to breathe freely. It's good for natural hair growth, and it promotes healthy scalp.

2. Reachable: Scalp won't be suffocated and can be easily reached by fingers.

3. Adjustable: Adjustable strap and silicone non-slip band that help the wig to stay still on head.

4. Healthy: No glue is needed, keeping skin free from chemical damages.

5. Beginner-friendly, Easy: Wig is pre-plucked with a pre-cut lace. Fast installation and removal. Braids are not needed.

6. Comfort & Secure: Cap with specially measured arch snugs perfectly on the head.

UNice surveyed different wig problems and needs of women around the world and summarized the most typical ones.

In order to let consumers better understand the advantageous features of UNICE Air Wigs, they shot a brand TVC based on their survey results.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeXP3qyXILw

The line of wigs will be sold in the Europe and America, and UNice hopes to continue to grow in that market.

"The Europe and America market is a very important market for us because we see that local consumers are open to new brands," Riker said. "European and American users are more enthusiastic and open to wig products, we know that the market here needs more products and designs, we see an opportunity and I think the European and American markets have a lot of potential for us."

"UNice has served millions of people worldwide for nearly a decade. We have been thriving to make improvement on the quality of hair, in order to provide a more natural and a healthier look for our users," shares Riker, adding, "We dream of giving people around the world the confidence they need to feel beautiful inside and out. It's confidence that allows people to achieve anything and make their dreams a reality. Believing in yourself is transformative, and we want to give people access to that transformation."





UNice

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9065/143454_57aa89c22471f9f9_003full.jpg

For more details: https://www.UNice.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UNiceMall

Ins: https://www.instagram.com/unicehair

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@unicehairofficial

Media Contact:

Company Name: UNice

Contact Person: Autumn Smith

Email: pr@unice.com

Website: https://www.unice.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143454