The continued strong advance in Supermarket Income REIT's (SUPR's) portfolio in the past year has increased diversification and is generating economies of scale. This was reflected in the 50% uplift in FY22 earnings and increased, fully covered DPS. Supported by indexed rent increases, we forecast continuing positive, dividend-driven, accounting returns, despite higher debt costs, now fully fixed, and a pause in acquisitions.

