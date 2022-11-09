GlobalSign Named as a Supplier on the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud Framework

Broad array of GlobalSign solutions now available to all UK public sector organizations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en) a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the company has been named as a supplier of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) software solutions on Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud framework. Doing so enables GlobalSign to offer solutions to more public sector companies in the United Kingdom.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The G-Cloud framework is divided into categories known as "Lots". Numerous GlobalSign products and services will be available in Lots 2 (Cloud Software/SaaS) and 3 (Cloud Support). The offerings from GlobalSign include our electronic signatures, eSeals and digital certificate products. In addition, GlobalSign's fully automated managed PKI Provisioning Service, Managed PKI, Atlas managed PKI Services, dedicated private trust CA service and our premium support service will all be available on the G-Cloud framework.

"We are very pleased to be named a supplier on the G-Cloud framework. Joining G-Cloud will make it easier for UK public bodies to increase their awareness of, and purchase, GlobalSign's PKI products and solutions," said Mike Boyle, Alliance Manager, GlobalSign. "We are looking forward to the many new opportunities we expect to arise by participating in the framework."

About GMO GlobalSign??

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based?GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K . ?and?GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit?https://www.globalsign.com.??

