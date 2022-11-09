Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
14 Mal „Strong Buy“: Ungebrochen! – Nur noch 2 Cent bis zur „magischen“ Marke
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
09.11.22
10:39 Uhr
16,145 Euro
-0,050
-0,31 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,07016,11515:10
16,07516,12515:10
PR Newswire
09.11.2022 | 10:16
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF completes acquisition of Tenute Srl

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Tenute Srl. Tenute develops and manufactures sealing solutions for various industrial applications and has approximately 50 employees. Tenute Srl will be integrated into SKF's existing Seals business.

Peter Thorpman, Director, SKF Seals, says: "We're glad to welcome our new colleagues to SKF. This acquisition strengthens our already leading offer, with a particular focus on customers in heavy and process industries."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3663397/1657010.pdf

20221109 SKF completes acquisition of Tenute

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c3111667

DJI 0735 fix

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/peter-thorpman-dsc4330,c3111744

Peter Thorpman DSC4330

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-completes-acquisition-of-tenute-srl-301672711.html

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.