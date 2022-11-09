COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation EIB € 1bn CAB tap 2029
London, November 9
November 9, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
European Investment Bank (EIB)
0.05 % EUR 1bn green Tap due 2029
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|European Investment Bank (EIB)
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2439543047
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.05% senior, unsecured CAB Tap due 15 Nov 2029
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Banco Santander
Barclays
