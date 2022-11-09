COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation EIB € 1bn CAB tap 2029

Post-stabilisation notice

November 9, 2022

European Investment Bank (EIB)

0.05 % EUR 1bn green Tap due 2029

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Investment Bank (EIB) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2439543047 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 0.05% senior, unsecured CAB Tap due 15 Nov 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Banco Santander

Barclays

