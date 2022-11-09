RheoMeditech., Inc.: RheoMeditech to Showcase "Automatic Platelet Function Analyzer (ANYSIS)" and "ESR system (RheoESR)" at MEDICA 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDICA 2022 takes places from 14-17, November 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Throughout the exhibition, RheoMeditech will be located in Hall1, Stand F18. The exhibition will run for the full four days. RheoMeditech is currently looking for strategic partners to explore the overseas markets together.





During MEDICA, RheoMeditech will show three products. RheoSCAN, ANYSIS and RheoESR.

RheoSCAN system is the first device to measure the red blood cell (RBC) aggregating force, CSS, which can be used to detect unidentified diabetic kidney diseases (DKD). DKDs were found to have a strong correlation with CSS via long term clinical tests and studies.

ANYSIS system is a platelet function analyzer which can test anti-platelet response and bleeding risk management using four different types of test cartridges - Aspirin, P2Y12, ADP, Epinephrine - in one device. It is an innovative product for platelet testing and thrombosis analysis using microfluidic platform.

RheoMeditech is also launching ESR system and is designated to show the RheoESR system for the first time in MEDICA 2022. RheoESR is an automated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) system which measures how quickly red blood cells settle at the bottom of a blood sample. RheoESR can perform about 60 tests per hour. The patented technology provides more precise measurement and convenient use of ESR measurement at the hospitals.

RheoMeditech has been an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) manufacturer, specializing in blood analysis for over 20 years in Seoul, South Korea. All the products are manufactured by RheoMeditech (Korea) since 2009.

By leveraging RheoMeditech's growing sales network and marketing resources in European market, RheoMeditech will be able to demonstrate the advantages of their products in terms of performance and function.

