C-Cubed: Asia's most influential Web3 business forum brings together industry professionals seeking to expand into international markets

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Web3 business consultancy C-Cubed, CCC-WEB3 Future Business Forum 2022, one of Asia's most influential Web3 business forums.





The event brought together a number of firms and organizations including Alpacadabraz, Amber Group, CoolBitX, Crypto.com, JS-Adways Media, Mafia Capital, Metap Inc, Metasens, OKX, Red Building Capital and RE:DREAMER Lab as well as the Taiwan Association for Blockchain Ecosystem Innovation.

NFTs become the best marketing channel amid the rising influencer economy

"Influencers/key opinion leaders (KOLs) have become the most important marketing channel for the Web3 ecosystem, followed by communities and creators, and, finally, traditional media," indicated C-Cubed CMO Gene Yen.

With the increasing desire among community members to increase and deepen their participation in co-branding, C-Cubed CEO William Tsai outlined the six major benefits of NFTs-based marketing - accelerated promotions, more feedback from customers, significant expansion of the fan economy, acquisition of new customers, borderless marketing with lower costs, and the creation of brands targeting younger consumers, all of which come together to greatly shorten the traditional marketing cycle.

Speakers also shared first-hand news from TOKEN2049, Asia's premier crypto conference held in Singapore. "The event venue was packed with visitors every day, and it didn't feel like a bear market at all," said blockchain gaming platform Metasens CDO Neil Lee.

"The Web3 landscape is on the verge of a reshuffle," said crypto asset platform Amber Group regional director John Lee. "The ecosystem is bound to take shape and digital assets will only increase. As a result, it is time to explore the ecosystem as several tech giants, including Meta and NVIDIA, have already built businesses in the metaverse."

Web3 is the key to enabling industrial transformation over the next five to ten years

About C-Cubed

C-Cubed.co is a Web3 project incubator that has helped brands enter the Web3 space by providing them with services including consultancy on business models, technology development, distribution of NFTs, community operation, marketing expansion in addition to connecting projects to limited partners (LPs) for the purpose of fundraising, creating a new business model for exploring the promising Web3 market.

