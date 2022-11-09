An Australian research group has shown how passivating contacts based on transition metal oxides could replace contacts based on doped hydrogenated amorphous silicon or polycrystalline silicon in n-type solar cells in the future. They designed a cell with an open-circuit voltage of 665 mV, a short-circuit current of 40.78?mA?cm-2, and a fill factor of?80.8%.Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have demonstrated an n-type crystalline silicon solar cell with electron-selective passivating contacts (ESPCs) based on transition metal oxides (TMOs). It reportedly has outstanding surface ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...