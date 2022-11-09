EQS-News: Société Royale d' Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) / Key word(s): Conference

The Société Royale d'Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) organizes the 8th edition of the Morocco International Meeting of horse racing (MIM), November 19th and 20th, at Casablanca-Anfa Racecourse



09.11.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Société Royale d'Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) organizes the 8th edition of the Morocco International Meeting of horse racing (MIM), November 19th and 20th, at Casablanca-Anfa Racecourse. This major event welcomes a list of prestigious Moroccan and international participants The Société Royale d'Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) (https://www.SOREC.ma) will host the 8th edition of the Morocco International Meeting (MIM), an event organized annually on the third weekend of November. This major event welcomes a list of prestigious Moroccan and international participants. SOREC has mobilized the best resources to organize this event in accordance with the international standards, as it continues its mission to strengthen the role of MIM in promoting Moroccan horse racing. "Our major objective is to raise awareness about Moroccan horse racing on the international scene. We are particularly happy to be able, once again, to welcome the international horse racing community. Their trust in the Kingdom's horse racing industry, as well as their interest in the Morocco International Meeting, have strongly contributed to positioning this event among the most important stages of the racing international calendar," says Mr. Omar Skalli, CEO of SOREC. An international program The Morocco International Meeting program will feature 14 races-including 8 international races-with a total prize money of €750.000. The first day will be dedicated to Thoroughbreds and the second to Purebred Arabians. The highlight races of the weekend will be the Grand Prix of His Majesty The King Mohammed VI for Purebred Arabians and for Thoroughbreds. Purebred Arabian Day will offer three additional major prizes: Grand Prix HRH The Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan;

Grand Prix HRH The Prince Moulay Rachid;

Prix The UAE President Cup. Thoroughbred Day will host the Grand Prix SOREC, part of the prestigious international competition series "Défi du Galop". Optimal benefits for participants SOREC will provide international participants with significant support, notably for the transportation of horses and a complete welcome program. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Société Royale d' Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC). About SOREC The Société Royale d'Encouragement du Cheval (SOREC) was created in 2003 as a public company under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests. SOREC has established a unique business model on the global scene, pursuing multiple missions: Breeding supervision and improvement in the National Stud farms, Horse racing management, betting management; and the construction and operation of horse racing infrastructures. SOREC strives to positioning the equine sector as a driving force for development in rural areas, directing actions to promote breeds and monetize the role of horses to support the emergence of ecosystems that are economically viable and financially independent.

09.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

