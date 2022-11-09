OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 10/30/22

SA French Corporation
Capital: 89.547.902,88 euros
Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)
LYON RCS 421 577 495
DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 10/30/22
Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|58 913 271
|Number of real voting rights
|93 210 799
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|95 377 383
For more information:
|
OL Groupe
Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - compartiment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs
