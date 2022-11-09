ARITHMOS S.r.l.: Arithmos Acquires The CQA Company and Opens New UK Office

Following the successful merger,to bolster its service offering, with its sister company SeQure, Arithmos makes another strategic move to strengthen its Quality Assurance business line and expand both its and Global presence.

VERONA, Italy , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arithmos today announces the acquisition of The Pharmaceutical Code Company (TPCC), branded as the CQA Company, a UK-based clinical quality assurance consultancy company operating in the GxP environment. Following the addition of this asset to its service portfolio, Arithmos is also set to open an office in Knutsford, near Manchester (United Kingdom), which will further solidify its position as a powerhouse in Life Sciences technology, system integration and Pharmaceutical consulting globally.











2022 has proved to be a year of significant strategic success for the Life Sciences solutions company: earlier this year, Arithmos merged with seQure, its sister company, within the PM Holding group of companies, to offer technology-enabled solutions coupled with regulatory compliance and consulting services.

Arithmos, founded in 2010, is the brainchild of PM Holding CEO and founder Paolo Morelli, with a vision of helping companies embrace innovation to deliver smarter, safer and simpler therapeutic solutions. With roots in eClinical solutions, Arithmos today has evolved to become a customer-centric company with a tailored approach to digital, business process and regulatory solutions and consultancy.

The acquisition of TPCC now gives Arithmos a tactical advantage for meeting the growing demand of the Life Sciences market, both in terms of digital transformation and the regulated demands of quality and safety in the industry. Adding solid expertise in Good Manufacturing Practices quality and compliance services to the Arithmos portfolio is the final piece of a diverse package that fosters consultancy and innovative technologies for better efficiency while safeguarding the health of patients.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Arithmos is opening an office in Knutsford, armed with an ambitious recruitment strategy, to become the operational force in one of Europe's largest Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical markets. The move completes Arithmos' goals of both business line and geographic expansion.

"This is a crucial, and exciting, time for Arithmos as we are checking off one by one our strategic growth goals," says Arithmos CEO, Paolo Morelli, "the merger with seQure unified our service offering, the acquisition of TPCC strengthens our position as a market leader for innovative technology and regulatory services, and finally, the UK office reinforces our pan-European presence. I am confident the acquisition was the best move to be able to optimise expert clinical research, regulatory affairs and quality assurance services with IT capacity and digital transformation, especially in a market shaken up by Brexit and fundamental to European therapeutic research and development".

Ewan Campbell, CEO of TPCC added, "being able to get therapies to market faster and smarter, without compromising patient wellbeing, has always been our goal in clinical research. Combining our expertise in clinical research and quality assurance with Arithmos' knowledge and experience in technological innovation solutions is guaranteed to be a win for our clients and other Life Sciences' companies. We are delighted to start this new adventure".

About Arithmos

Arithmos helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutraceutical, medical device, universities, hospitals and non-profit organisations to gain the best business value through technology-enabled solutions and, through the seQure business unit, Regulatory Compliance and Consulting services.

Arithmos delivers solutions and services for:

Pharmacovigilance & Safety

Regulated Document Management

Reporting & Analytics

eClinical

Quality Management

Computer System Validation

Regulatory Affairs

Cloud Services

IT Services

Arithmos' industry-leading experts combine the knowledge of processes and technologies to implement digital strategy, enable rapidly scale-up along with fulfilling oversight, governance, and compliance requirements.

Through a holistic approach, Arithmos supports Life Sciences companies with:

Digital Transformation

Business Process Re-engineering

System Integration

Data-Driven Management

